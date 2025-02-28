Author with rare condition raises over $500K for children's charities, prioritizes relationship with God

Despite being born with rare life-threatening VATER syndrome (VACTERL association) and undergoing 16 surgeries before turning 16 and continued struggles with severe dyslexia, author JT Mestdagh is swimming in philanthropic endeavors and strives every day to approach life with a glass-half-full attitude.

Recently, Mestdagh, a Michigan native, penned a book titled "No Bad Days," featuring anecdotes shared with him by others. He hopes these stories will inspire young readers aged 13 to 19 to leverage the motivation to overcome life’s unexpected adversities.

"Through storytelling, I’ve been able to cope with my challenges," Mestdagh told Fox News Digital. "Being able to share with other peers of mine what I’m going through allows them to really open up and understand me. Also, for them to express what’s going on in their lives."

Mestdagh recounted how his challenges began at birth and continued well beyond his youth. In middle school, he underwent spinal cord surgery and experienced profound discomfort, limping and loss of bladder control.

His parents tirelessly researched to secure the best possible care for him, leading the Mestdagh family to travel from Detroit to Cincinnati and Denver for sometimes recurring procedures.

"It's been a little bit of a project in my life, but it’s been an amazing journey that I've learned so much from," Mestdagh said. "I don't know anything different, and I've just had a positive outlook on life."

Despite setbacks, Mestdagh maintains a strong work ethic and, through his organization, the JT Mestdagh Foundation, which he founded during his senior year in college, provides sick children diagnosed with colorectal issues and disabilities with drip bags, syringes, and solutions to irrigate their systems.

"The insurance companies don’t see a need to cover it," Mestdagh told Fox News Digital.

Recently, Mestdagh raised over $500k for children's charities.

To provide peace and stability for families already facing the heartache of their children’s conditions and sometimes financial challenges, Mestdagh works with doctors to find the patients in need and offers financial support for the families’ hospital stays.

His foundation also works with the Ronald McDonald House to provide Tattum Reading Program assistance for children with learning disabilities.

"The Tattum program really inspired me to read," he said. "I’ve struggled with reading the word ‘men’s’ for men’s bathroom. I could read it one day and the next I couldn’t. For someone with colorectal issues, that’s a real issue."

With the support of his parents and his community of people, whom he calls his "wolf pack," Mestdagh also credits his faith for helping to always create a new path forward.

"I grew up in a family of great faith in the Lord," he said. "My journey with faith has been very important to me. First and foremost comes my relationship with the Lord. He allows me to see that when one door closes, another opens."

"The foundation, we look at it with two main pillars, but with faith in all," Mestagh concluded.

"No Bad Days" will be released on April 1, 2025.