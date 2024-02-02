Brighten Valentine’s Day for sick kids in hospitals and those who need extra love

Valentine's Day isn't just about romantic love – it's also a beautiful opportunity to spread joy and warmth to those who may need it the most.

Read about thoughtful and creative ways to send valentines to kids in hospitals, nursing home residents and others who could use a little extra TLC.

Below are seven places to spread the love.

People observing Valentine's Day can share virtual cards with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at no cost through the hospital's website.

Creators of virtual cards can choose from a variety of vibrant designs, each inspired by the artistic expressions of actual patients at St. Jude.

Encourage children to create handmade Valentine's Day cards filled with colorful drawings, uplifting messages and heartfelt wishes.

These personalized cards carry a special touch and show that someone cares.

St. Jude suggests creating "encouraging notes" for its patients, emphasizing that cards can be sent throughout the entire year and not exclusively on Valentine's Day.

Additional means of supporting the hospital during the holiday season include contributing financial donations, organizing fundraising activities and raising awareness through social media, as outlined on St. Jude’s website.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is known for providing support to families with seriously ill or injured children by offering housing, meals and various programs and services. The charity works with hospitals to create a supportive environment for families during challenging times.

For Valentine's Day, RMHC has created the Send Love 2025 Valentine's Day Project.

"Send Love 2025 is an opportunity for our community to reach out to our families by sending in personalized, encouraging Valentine’s Day cards. During the weeks leading up to Feb. 14, we will collect cards to hang in our three Ronald McDonald Family Room locations," states the RMHC website.

It's common for charitable organizations like RMHC to coordinate special events, distribute gifts or organize activities to brighten the day for children and their families.

This may include delivering Valentine's Day cards, organizing themed parties, or collaborating with volunteers to create a festive atmosphere in hospitals or RMHC facilities.

To learn more about the Send Love 2025 Project, visit rmhcpt.org/send-love/.

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan is providing patients with a unique, augmented reality experience to enhance their Valentine's Day cards.

"Augmented reality is technology that adds digital experiences to the physical world and allows you to experience them at the same time. Pokémon Go is an example of augmented reality. Patients and families can use the free SpellBound app with their mobile devices to turn their valentines into 3D, interactive experiences," reads the CS Mott Children's Hospital website.

When visiting the hospital's website, you have the option to select a prewritten message or craft your own. You can also choose from a variety of predesigned cards for the special occasion.

Many children's hospitals, including Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), often organize events or campaigns around Valentine's Day to bring joy to young patients.

The process involves visiting the hospital's official website or a dedicated campaign page, where you can find details on how to submit your Valentine's Day card. You may have the option to choose from predesigned cards, write your own messages and include personalized notes.

When you send a Valentine's Day card with a personalized message before Feb. 14, an unidentified donor has committed to contributing $1 to CHLA for each card, with a maximum pledge of $25,000.

To submit a Valentine's Day card, visit chla.org/valentine/.

The Love in Action Project has initiated its yearly Valentine’s Day card campaign, with the goal of crafting and delivering 5,000 cards to residents in North Carolina nursing homes.

The organization pairs volunteers with specific nursing homes, enabling the direct delivery of cards to these facilities.

As per the Love in Action Project, the act of sending Valentine's Day cards to elderly people in nursing homes promotes interpersonal bonds, alleviates feelings of isolation, and contributes to both physical and mental well-being.

Individuals keen on joining the card drive this year can reach out to the Love in Action Project by sending an email to info@iamlovenaction.org.

Bringing Valentine's Day joy to seniors becomes effortlessly achievable through AARP's Wish of a Lifetime.

The organization orchestrates a Cupid Crew initiative, powered by volunteers, which gathers Valentine's Day cards on a national scale.

These warmhearted messages are distributed to seniors experiencing social isolation to help create meaningful connections.

You can access predesigned Cupid Crew Valentine’s Day cards on the Wish of a Lifetime website for download. After printing, people can add their personal touch before either delivering or mailing the cards to local senior communities or someone with whom they are personally acquainted.

"Since the pandemic’s start, many older Americans have become more isolated, missing out on chances to connect with their communities and passions in life," Wish of a Lifetime's website states.

"Through Cupid Crew, you can help them feel more connected and loved."

Sending cards or meals to frontline workers on Valentine's Day is a meaningful and thoughtful gesture that can have a positive impact.

Whether you opt for a heartfelt Valentine's Day note, a homemade treat or a purchased meal, there are various avenues to share the festive spirit. Be sure to verify any specific gifting guidelines for any given organization.

By coming together as a community, we can turn Valentine's Day into a celebration of universal love and kindness for all.

