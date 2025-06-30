Attorney General Pam Bondi warns ICEBlock app developer to 'watch out,' says DOJ is 'looking at him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized a CNN report highlighting an app that alerts users to nearby Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sightings and warned the developer to "watch out."

The app, ICEBlock, was created by Joshua Aaron, who said he wanted to "do something to fight back" against the Trump administration’s deportations of illegal immigrants, which he likens to being reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Aaron told CNN that the app allows anonymous users to share where they’ve seen ICE agents . Users can also include additional details, such as the clothes agents are wearing or the cars they are driving.

"Our ICE agents, all of our federal agents who are working hand in hand on these task force[s] — our federal agents from the Justice Department could be injured," Bondi said Monday on "Hannity."

"He's giving a message to criminals where our federal officers are. And he cannot do that. And we are looking at it, we are looking at him, and he better watch out, because that's not a protected speech. That is threatening the lives of our law enforcement officers throughout this country."

ICEBlock comes with a disclaimer, telling users not to interfere with the federal agency’s operations or to incite violence.

"Please note that the use of this app is for information and notification purposes only. It is not to be used for the purposes of inciting violence or interfering with law enforcement," the notification says, according to CNN.

News of the app and CNN’s coverage drew strong condemnation from the White House and top Trump administration officials, who say the app endangers federal officers by broadcasting their locations.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said ICE agents and officers are already facing a 500% increase in assaults as the administration’s deportation efforts ramp up.

Border czar Tom Homan told "The Will Cain Show" that the app only makes law enforcement’s job more dangerous.

"It’s simply disgusting and any network that covers that is disgusting as well," said Homan.

Bondi also criticized CNN for "promoting" the app, doubling down on her argument that it could endanger law enforcement officers.

"Shame on them," she told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

