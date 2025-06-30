Expand / Collapse search
Attorney General Pam Bondi warns ICEBlock app developer to 'watch out,' says DOJ is 'looking at him'

ICEBlock allows anonymous users to share where they’ve seen ICE agents

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
Pam Bondi scolds CNN for allegedly promoting ICE tracker app: 'Shame on them!' Video

Pam Bondi scolds CNN for allegedly promoting ICE tracker app: 'Shame on them!'

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi discusses CNN's alleged promotion of a new app that tracks the movement of I.C.E. agents, the Trump administration's recent legal victories and lawsuits against sanctuary cities on 'Hannity.'

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized a CNN report highlighting an app that alerts users to nearby Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sightings and warned the developer to "watch out."

The app, ICEBlock, was created by Joshua Aaron, who said he wanted to "do something to fight back" against the Trump administration’s deportations of illegal immigrants, which he likens to being reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Aaron told CNN that the app allows anonymous users to share where they’ve seen ICE agents. Users can also include additional details, such as the clothes agents are wearing or the cars they are driving.

ice agents

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents look over lists of names and their hearing times and locations inside the Federal Plaza courthouse before making arrests on June 27, 2025 in New York. ((Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images))

NEW REPORT REVEALS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION POPULATION HIT NEW HIGH DURING BIDEN-ERA CRISIS 

"Our ICE agents, all of our federal agents who are working hand in hand on these task force[s] — our federal agents from the Justice Department could be injured," Bondi said Monday on "Hannity."

"He's giving a message to criminals where our federal officers are. And he cannot do that. And we are looking at it, we are looking at him, and he better watch out, because that's not a protected speech. That is threatening the lives of our law enforcement officers throughout this country."

ICEBlock comes with a disclaimer, telling users not to interfere with the federal agency’s operations or to incite violence.

ice detains illegal immigrant

 Federal agents detain a man after attending a court hearing in immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on June 30, 2025 in New York City. ((Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images))

"Please note that the use of this app is for information and notification purposes only. It is not to be used for the purposes of inciting violence or interfering with law enforcement," the notification says, according to CNN.

News of the app and CNN’s coverage drew strong condemnation from the White House and top Trump administration officials, who say the app endangers federal officers by broadcasting their locations.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said ICE agents and officers are already facing a 500% increase in assaults as the administration’s deportation efforts ramp up.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slams CNN for promoting ICEBlock app Video

Border czar Tom Homan told "The Will Cain Show" that the app only makes law enforcement’s job more dangerous.

"It’s simply disgusting and any network that covers that is disgusting as well," said Homan.

Tom Homan calls out 'disgusting' new app for being ‘dangerous’ to law enforcement Video

Bondi also criticized CNN for "promoting" the app, doubling down on her argument that it could endanger law enforcement officers.

TRUMP URGES ‘TEMPORARY PASS’ FROM IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN FOR KEY INDUSTRIES: ‘I CHERISH OUR FARMERS’

"Shame on them," she told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Trump praised for halting federal funding for illegal immigration: 'Not letting up' Video

A CNN spokesperson defended the network’s coverage and reporting, telling Fox News Digital in a statement: "CNN reported on a publicly available app, which is generating attention across the United States, and reached out to ICE for comment prior to publication. After CNN published its reporting, ICE posted a response, which is now included in the story."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.