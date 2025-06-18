Louisiana racetrack ICE raid nets more than 80 illegal migrants during worksite enforcement operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and several other federal law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest more than 80 illegal migrants, including several with criminal records, during a worksite enforcement operation at a Louisiana racetrack.

The joint operation — which was carried out on June 17th — was conducted after a brief pause on immigration arrests at farms, hotels and restaurants was lifted.

Authorities received intelligence that businesses operating out of the stables at the Delta Downs Racetrack in Vinton, Louisiana, were employing unauthorized workers, according to sources at ICE.

"ICE Homeland Security Investigations is working closely with our federal and state partners to review each case of unauthorized employment at the racetrack to identify any other criminal activities that were taking place in addition to labor exploitation and immigration violations," said ICE HSI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Eric DeLaune.

While most of the arrests at the racetrack were related to immigration violations, several criminal migrants were also identified. Among the arrested was Enrique Gonzalez Moreno, 36, who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico four times. While in the country illegally, Moreno was convicted twice for driving under the influence and once for cocaine possession and illegal reentry, according to ICE.

Authorities are continuing to process the illegal migrants.

"Oftentimes, when we’re conducting these worksite enforcement operations, we uncover other forms of criminal conduct, such as document and benefit fraud, money laundering and human trafficking," DeLaune said. "As a result, we’re able to bolster public safety in the local community by eliminating that criminal activity and removing any dangerous criminal aliens, transnational gang members or other egregious immigration offenders who illegally entered the country and are working at the business without authorization."

Worksite enforcement investigations focus on identifying businesses involved in hiring unauthorized workers. They aim to reduce illegal employment and hold employers accountable, according to the ICE website.

The joint operation was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol, Louisiana State Police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The arrests follow a week of anti-ICE protests that have taken place in major cities across the U.S., with some turning into violent riots in areas like LA and Portland.

Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel & Casino did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.