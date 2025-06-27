Suspected ICE facility attackers arrested in blue city, charged with assaulting federal officers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple suspects allegedly involved in a violent South Portland, Oregon, riot near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office appeared in court Thursday for offenses that included assaulting federal officers and creating a hazard while on government property.

Julie Winters, 46, of Portland, was charged with felony attempted assault of a federal officer.

Aziel Chambers, 20, of Merlin, was charged with misdemeanor assault of a federal officer, creating a hazard on federal property and failing to obey a lawful order.

Rachel Jean Pope, 28, of Portland, was charged with misdemeanor assault of a federal officer.

According to court documents and information shared in court, several people gathered Tuesday near an ICE office in South Portland, where, for weeks, rioters have repeatedly targeted the building and federal law enforcement officers with threatening statements, discharging pepper spray and throwing rocks, trash and bricks.

Officials said the incident started at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, when two people tried to set an American flag on fire in the driveway of the building.

To clear the driveway, federal officers used "less-than-lethal" means, including gas canisters, to disperse the crowd, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Court documents allege Pope picked up one of the metal canisters and threw it toward the officers, hitting one.

At about 11:15 p.m., federal officers saw Winters attempting to light an incendiary device next to the guard shack of the building, according to the release. As Federal Protective Service (FPS) officers engaged with Winters, she allegedly pulled a large knife from her backpack and began waving the blade toward the officers.

Officials said Winters then threw the knife at an officer, but it did not hit anyone. She was tased while attempting to flee and was taken to the ground.

As officers attempted to take her into custody, she pulled a second large knife from her waistband, according to court documents. An officer disarmed Winters and arrested her.

The same evening, Chambers allegedly pointed a laser pointer at a federal officer's eye, according to the release.

Chambers was also charged with failing to comply with an officer’s orders to leave the premises June 17 and for allegedly throwing an object at federal property June 20.

Winters was detained pending future court proceedings, officials said. Pope and Chambers were released on conditions pending future court proceedings.

Attempting to assault a federal officer and inflict bodily injury is punishable by a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Misdemeanor assault of a federal officer is punishable by a maximum penalty of one year in prison. Failure to obey a lawful order and creating a hazard on federal property are Class C misdemeanors and carry a maximum penalty of 30 days in prison.