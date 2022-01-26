Atlanta mother remembers 6-month-old son killed by stray bullet, calls out criminals: 'You have ruined lives'

Kerri Gray lost her 6-month-old son Monday when the child was struck by a stray bullet. Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray is the third child under six years old to be shot in Atlanta in the first three weeks of 2022.

A 22-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting, as police search for others involved in the incident. Police say Gray's vehicle was caught in crossfire.

On "Fox & Friends," Gray recounted the moments leading up to her son’s death. She said two cars sped past her as she was driving, and she noticed a gun in the back window of the second vehicle.

"I jumped out to go check on Grayson because he was my only, my first," she told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade.

"He was slumped over. And at first, I thought he was sleeping, and then I saw the blood on his clothes."

Gray said a stray bullet had entered through the trunk of her car and struck her son, who later died.

"I’m still having a hard time getting his blood off my hands," Gray said Wednesday morning.

She described her son as a smart, laid-back, unusual baby who had to fight through his first months of life. Gray said she had an emergency C-section and Grayson was born at only five pounds with a few health issues like asthma.

"He had already been through so much in his short six months. The fight in him was one of the best things about him. It was beautiful," she said.

Though she is grateful for her support system, Gray said she has moments of feeling like she’s "fighting through dry cement."

When asked what she would say to the suspect in custody and others who commit similar crimes, Gray had this message: "Grow up. Make better life choices because the rest of the world cannot become your collateral damage."

"You have ruined lives," she said. "These children are our future, and you’re killing it slowly because you made a poor life choice."