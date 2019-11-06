Arizona sheriff pleads for Mexico to work with Trump on cartel violence: 'They need help'

Mexico needs to work with the United States to curtail drug cartel violence, Pinal County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Lamb said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Lamb said that the deaths of nine U.S. citizens - six children and three women – who were living in a Mormon community about 70 miles south of Douglas, Ariz., could have been prevented if the Mexican government hadn't kowtowed to criminals.

"Obviously, they struggled getting on top of these cartels," he said. "We saw that firsthand when they captured [El] Chapo's son. And the rapidity and the amount of violence that the cartel put on them in a short amount of time...they relented.

"And, they need help. I would wish that they would take the president up on his offer and I'm glad our president, President Trump, extended that offer because you really do have to fight force with force, and we've got to go after them," he said.

Lamb said that the cartel that was responsible for the brutal killings was likely a fragmented, younger, part of the cartel that is a "little bit more reckless."

"They have total disregard for human life, so this is not a surprise to any of us out here," he added.

"From day one, our President Trump has understood how important it is to secure our borders," he told the "Friends" hosts. "And a lot of people get sidetracked -- especially politics in Washington."

Lamb said Monday's massacre is a reminder of what could happen if the U.S. doesn't secure its borders.

"This is the reality of what can happen," he explained. "I think recently we've seen a lot of violence, and if we don't secure our borders, who are we to believe that that violence is not going to spill over into our country? We get little pockets of it...it's just not as awful as what we just saw this week."