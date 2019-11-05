US victims of Mexican cartel massacre range from 8-month-old twins to 43-year-old mother

At least three American women and six of their children were senselessly gunned down in northern Mexico on Monday in a massacre believed to have been carried out by cartel gunmen.

The victims ranged in age from 8 months to 43 years old.

They were all part of a Mormon offshoot community called La Mora, and lived in a small community in Sonora state in northern Mexico. They were travelling back to the U.S. in a convoy of three SUVS when they were ambushed, according to Utah's KUTV.

Read on for a list of the innocent family members killed in the apparent ambush.

Rhonita Maria Miller, 30, and four of her children

Rhonita Maria Miller’s burned-out bullet-ridden SUV was reportedly found outside the town of Bavispe, where the settlement is located.

Four of her children were also killed: Howard Jacob Miller, Jr., age 12; Krystal Bellaine Miller, 10; and 8-month-old twins Titus Alvin Miller and Tiana Gricel Miller.

They were all shot and burned in their vehicle, relative Kendra Lee Miller wrote on Facebook. She said only a few bones and ash remained of her family.

Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 31

Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 31, was found in a separate location later Monday, relative Lafe Langford Jr. told the Salt Lake Tribune.

Before her death, she placed her 7-month-old daughter Faith on the floor of the bullet-ridden vehicle, where she was found alive and unharmed in her car seat, Miller wrote on Facebook.

Johnson was 19 days away from her 32nd birthday, Miller wrote.

Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and 2 children

Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her two children, 11-year-old Trevor Harvey Langford and 2-year-old Rogan Jay Langford were all shot to death, Miller wrote.

Similar to Johnson, Langford’s body was discovered in a separate location, Langford Jr. told the Tribune.

11 children survived

Between the three families, 11 children miraculously survived with injuries.

Some hid in nearby bushes while 13-year-old Devin Blake Langford made the 14-mile trek back to Lamora in six hours to get help for his bleeding siblings, Miller wrote.

Langford Jr. told Fox News: "It's just huge. It's just absolutely unimaginable. This is the absolute worst nightmare for our entire existence in Mexico...and we never thought it was possible."