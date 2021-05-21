Arizona sheriff slams President Biden for no 'transparency' at southern border: 'What’s the plan?'

Cochise County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Dannels told "Your World" Friday that the situation at the southern border is a "national security, public safety issue" and questioned the Biden administration’s ability to lead the nation through the crisis.

DANNELS: Last month alone 178,000 illegal entries on the southern border. These are 20-year highs. Last month, record number in historical times, just under 19,000 unaccompanied minors. This is what’s really scary to me, 200,000 getaways by federal fiscal year, 60,000 in my area of the southeast corner of Arizona. Those are 60,000 coming through my section of the state that are camouflaged, we have no idea who they are. They got away from our border, they are somewhere in the United States. That’s a national security, public safety issue. Every day that goes by over 1,100 people get through our southwest border every day and we have no idea what’s going on. What’s the plan? There is no transparency with this [Biden] administration.

…

On May 11th, 2021, twenty governors signed a letter that wants to President Biden and Vice President Harris asking for transparency in what they are doing, what is the plan, and we need to secure the border together. The frustration just in my county, my state, goes beyond Arizona. What you were hearing from Tennessee is no different than the front lines down here. All we ask is President Biden and Vice President Harris lead this issue, and right now we are not hearing anything out of them. It’s frustrating.

