Arizona attorney general: Biden sending US troops to secure Ukraine border is 'height of hypocrisy'

Mark Brnovich joins Harris Faulkner from Arizona border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
AG Brnovich: 'Biden has brought destruction to Arizona' Video

AG Brnovich: 'Biden has brought destruction to Arizona'

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich slams President Biden for not prioritizing America's borders over foreign borders

Mark Brnovich said on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that the Biden border crisis has brought destruction to Arizona. The state's attorney general called out the hypocrisy from the administration for prioritizing Ukraine's border over America's southern border.

BORDER CHIEF ADMITTED MORALE IS AT AN ‘ALL-TIME LOW’: REP. GIMENEZ

MARK BRNOVICH: The blame lies with President Biden. Instead of going to New York City or sending the vice president to Central America to study the root causes. He should come here to the border and see firsthand the destruction his administration has wrought on Arizona. I think it's the ultimate height of hypocrisy that you literally have the president of the United States willing to risk our sons and daughters to secure Ukraine. The president's willing to risk our sons and daughters to secure the Ukrainian border. And meanwhile, millions of drugs, pounds of drugs are flooding through our southern border. Millions of people in our country are less safe and in more danger as a result of the Biden administration's failure to secure our very own border. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

AG Brnovich slams Biden for supporting securing Ukraine borders over the US border Video
