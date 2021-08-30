Ari Fleischer rips Biden for refusing Afghanistan questions: 'Everything about it was wrong'

Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer called out President Biden for refusing to answer press questions on Afghanistan. On "The Faulkner Focus," the former White House press secretary called it odd that the president, who has repeatedly suggested that his staff dictates how he interacts with press, sees his staff as being able to give him "instructions."

BIDEN REPEATEDLY IMPLIES HE'S NOT IN CHARGE OF WHEN, WHERE HE CAN TAKE QUESTIONS FROM THE PRESS

ARI FLEISCHER: Everything about it was wrong. There are times when the president should give a statement and walk away. There are times when a president should not take questions. Yesterday, as soon as he said ‘I will take questions,’ he, of course, should have answered about Afghanistan. It's too obvious. The members of our military answer the call. The least the president could do is answer the question, and he didn't.

Who is the staffer in a superior position to the president of the United States who gives him instructions, as the president puts it. I used to give recommendations to the president. I used to give advice to the president. But the president made the decisions, and I could not and would not instruct him. It's just odd that the president looks at his staff in such a manner that they can instruct him, but he needs to be the one making the calls.

