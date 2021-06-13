Biden mutters he'll 'get in trouble with my staff' for taking extra question

President Biden joked when taking questions at a press conference Sunday following the G-7 summit, claiming that his staff will be upset with him if he does not conduct the event as they want him to.

Early on in the question-and-answer portion of the program, Biden was quick to inform reporters that he would going to operate strictly by the book.

"I’m sorry, I’m going to get in trouble with staff if I don’t do this the right way," Biden said before calling on Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs.

Not long after, however, Biden indeed appeared to stray from protocol by taking one last question after the event seemed to be wrapping up. Notebook in hand, Biden looked to be about to exit the stage, but then hung around to listen to one more reporter.

"I’m going to get in trouble with my staff," the president said with a laugh. "Yeah, go ahead, but pretend I didn’t answer you."

That question was about Biden maintaining Trump administration steel and aluminum sanctions and how he justifies them to concern European allies. Biden answered bluntly.

"120 days, give me a break," he said. "Need time."

This is not the first time Biden has joked about or raised suspicion that his handlers are trying to control the number of questions he takes.

In April, after taking questions about wearing a mask and a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Biden apologized while saying he had to stop.

"I'm sorry," he said. "This is the last question I'll take, and I'm really gonna be in trouble."

In March, the White House raised eyebrows when it suddenly cut the feed of a virtual event after Biden said he was "happy to take questions" from Democratic lawmakers.

"I'd be happy to take questions if that's what I'm supposed to do, Nance," Biden told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "Whatever you want me to do."

The feed ended seconds later, after a brief pause from the president.

