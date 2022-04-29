Elon Musk tells AOC to 'stop hitting on me' after Twitter purchase criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. on Friday evening, telling her to "Stop hitting on me."

Musk was responding to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez, expressing her frustration with the "massive communication platform."

"Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy," Musk responded.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to Musk, saying "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok," but deleted the tweet just under a minute after publishing it, according to a ProPublica project that tracks deleted tweets from politicians.

Musk's comment comes just days after Twitter announced that it agreed to be acquired by the Tesla CEO for $44 billion.

After Twitter announced the deal, the Tesla CEO said that he's looking forward to unlocking the company's "tremendous potential."

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."