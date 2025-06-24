AOC, Dems called out as 'hypocrites' for impeachment talk following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Democrats are reigniting their calls to impeach President Donald Trump following a series of strategic airstrikes inside Iran over the weekend.

Among those leading the latest impeachment push is New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has called the military measure "unconstitutional" and "illegal."

However, top Republicans are defending Trump’s decision to use force in Iran, accusing Democrats of playing politics on a critical issue regarding global safety.

"Those that even talk about impeachment, in history, they'll be laughed at," said former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. He criticized the push as partisan and labeled critics of the airstrikes "hypocrites."

Ocasio-Cortez took to social media on Saturday night, in part writing on X: "He [Trump] has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

HAKEEM JEFFRIES DEMANDS TRUMP 'JUSTIFY' STRIKING IRAN, BUT SIDE-STEPS IMPEACHMENT QUESTION

The congresswoman also told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday, "The President of the United States admitting that he unilaterally brought the United States into a war without congressional approval is a very grave public admission. It is illegal. It is unconstitutional."

Many Democrats are arguing the White House needed congressional approval before launching such a major military action. They claim the strikes were a declaration of war, something the Trump administration has denied.

McCarthy has dismissed Ocasio-Cortez’s argument entirely, suggesting she and other members of her party are opposing the strike simply because it came from Trump.

FORMER DEM ADVISOR BLASTS 'UNHINGED CALLS FOR IMPEACHMENT' AFTER TRUMP'S IRAN ATTACK AS 'TRULY TDS'

"They just get a Trump syndrome," McCarthy said. "What President Trump is able to accomplish has reset the world stage, had made the world actually safer."

The United States launched airstrikes Saturday targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and key military facilities. The move followed months of failed negotiations with Tehran over its uranium enrichment program.

AOC, OTHER ANGRY DEMOCRATS, CALL FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT OVER ATTACK ON IRAN

McCarthy and others say there is historical precedent for presidential action without Congress, pointing to similar decisions made by former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

"Every president before him has looked to make sure that Iran does not get a nuclear weapon," McCarthy said. "He just carried that out."

But not all Democrats are embracing the push for impeachment. Sen. John Fetterman said Monday on "America’s Newsroom" that impeachment proceedings would be ineffective and unhelpful.

DEMOCRATIC SEN. FETTERMAN SHUTS DOWN AOC'S CALL FOR TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT AFTER IRAN STRIKES

"She [Ocasio-Cortez] knows it, I know it, we all know it. That's not going anywhere," he said, referring to the impeachment calls. "If you throw that term around, that actually diminishes the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for."

It is unclear whether Ocasio-Cortez's renewed calls for impeachment will gain traction among Democrats as some in her party have broken ranks to praise Trump's decisive action in the Middle East.

The president was impeached twice during his first term, but it’s unlikely a new impeachment proceeding would pass given Republicans' majority in the House.

JONATHAN TURLEY: DEMS SUDDENLY OUTRAGED OVER PRESIDENTIAL WAR POWERS

McCarthy argued that rather than focus on another impeachment attempt, Democrats should be in favor of removing global threats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Democrats are on the wrong side of history," he said. "They should build together, make America stronger, and the world a better, safer place."