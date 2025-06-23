Democratic Sen. Fetterman shuts down AOC's call for Trump's impeachment after Iran strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman shot down "Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's call to impeach President Donald Trump for ordering airstrikes against key Iranian nuclear sites, telling Fox News that the proposal isn't "going anywhere."

"Of course, no [he should not be impeached]," the Keystone State Democrat said on "America's Newsroom," Monday.

"She knows it. I know it. We all know it… that's not going anywhere. He's been impeached twice, and now he's still our president as well too, so it's not going anywhere, and I don't think [bringing it up is] helpful."

Trump drew ire from many on the left and from some in his own party for launching the surprise attack known as "Operation Midnight Hammer" against Iran's key nuclear sites without congressional approval on Saturday.

In an X post reacting to the news, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Fetterman, who has been supportive of Israel and critical of Iran, said that tossing around the word "impeachment" diminishes the severity of what it should be reserved for.

"Operation Midnight Hammer" employed B-2 stealth bombers to strike three Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan after a long journey across the Atlantic on Saturday.

In an address to the nation shortly after, Trump touted the mission as a "spectacular military success."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.