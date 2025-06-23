Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Sen. Fetterman shuts down AOC's call for Trump's impeachment after Iran strikes

Pennsylvania lawmaker tells Fox News impeachment calls over Operation Midnight Hammer 'not going anywhere'

Taylor Penley
Sen. Fetterman praises strike on Iran as 'limited military engagement': 'Not a war' Video

Sen. Fetterman praises strike on Iran as 'limited military engagement': 'Not a war'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., expresses support for President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear sites as Democrats have criticized the move and some called for impeachment. 

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman shot down "Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's call to impeach President Donald Trump for ordering airstrikes against key Iranian nuclear sites, telling Fox News that the proposal isn't "going anywhere." 

"Of course, no [he should not be impeached]," the Keystone State Democrat said on "America's Newsroom," Monday.

"She knows it. I know it. We all know it… that's not going anywhere. He's been impeached twice, and now he's still our president as well too, so it's not going anywhere, and I don't think [bringing it up is] helpful."

FETTERMAN BACKS TRUMP AFTER IRAN STRIKES: 'THE CORRECT MOVE'

Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Senator John Fetterman during the sixth installment of The Senate Project moderated by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate on June 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Trump drew ire from many on the left and from some in his own party for launching the surprise attack known as "Operation Midnight Hammer" against Iran's key nuclear sites without congressional approval on Saturday.

In an X post reacting to the news, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, "The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

AOC, OTHER ANGRY DEMOCRATS, CALL FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT OVER ATTACK ON IRAN

AOC at a rally in Foley Square

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks at the NYCLU's May Day rally for worker's and immigrants rights at Foley Square, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in New York. The "Squad" representative floated the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump over his unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Fetterman, who has been supportive of Israel and critical of Iran, said that tossing around the word "impeachment" diminishes the severity of what it should be reserved for.

Democratic lawmakers call US strikes on Iran ‘unconstitutional’ Video

"Operation Midnight Hammer" employed B-2 stealth bombers to strike three Iranian nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan after a long journey across the Atlantic on Saturday.

In an address to the nation shortly after, Trump touted the mission as a "spectacular military success."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.