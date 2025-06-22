Fetterman backs Trump after Iran strikes: 'The correct move'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa, backed President Donald Trump's decision to have the United States attack three of Iran’s most fortified underground nuclear sites amid rapidly escalating tensions in the Middle East and intensifying Israeli and U.S. military operations against Iranian targets.

Fetterman called the move "correct" in a post on X just minutes after Trump shared the news on Truth Social.

"As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS," Fetterman said. "Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world."

Trump declared the operation a "very successful attack" targeting Iran’s key nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, incluidng Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump wrote in the announcement. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this."



He concluded his statement with a call for de-escalation: "NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The overnight strike against Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility involved six bunker buster bombs, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Saturday night. Additionally, 30 Tomahawk missiles were launched from U.S. submarines in the attacks on Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The strike, marking a major escalation in an already volatile landscape, comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel to eradicate Iran's offensive missile capabilities.

The extent of the damage caused to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure so far remains unclear.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.