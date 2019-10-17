Is anti-Trump sentiment damaging America?: Expert panel debates

"The need for a free and impartial news media is at the cornerstone of what makes a free society work, but what happens when that changes to propaganda?" asks Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce on the latest edition of "Deep Dive."

"It is hardly a surprise that the President of the United States would be criticized by media," argued Bruce. "However, in the age of Trump's presidency, that has changed from criticism to activism ... with the goal to injure his presidency."

Bruce was joined by an expert panel, including Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel, author of the new book, "Resistance at All Costs: How Trump Haters are Breaking America."

Strassel described the media pushback against Trump as "people feeling that because they are so obsessed with this that they are allowed to transgress ... normal standards."

"Look we've had lots of controversial presidents in history and lots of passionate responses to them," she continued. "But this particular group of people ... that have been committed since Day 1 to getting rid of Donald Trump have engaged in all kinds of behavior that I would argue is doing damage to bigger institutions in the country, things that we need to keep our society intact."

Holman Jenkins, a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board, remarked that there has long been a "paranoid or lunatic fringe in U.S. politics," but claimed that the phenomenon has been exacerbated by the current occupant of the White House.

"It's also gotten a lot worse because of Donald Trump, partly because of his style and partly because ... of this so-called resistance that has abandoned all restraint in opposing him," said Jenkins, pointing to last year's tumultuous confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

"There are ridiculous things like a ... United States senator saying that when a woman makes an accusation against a white male Republican, it must be believed," said Jenkins, referring to Sen. Mazie Hirono D-Hi., who said during the confirmation process that Kavanaugh's accuser and those like her "need to be believed."

"This is a flashing neon invitation for people to make false allegations. If the media is willing to entertain that, if the political class is willing to entertain them, then why not fill the void with false allegations?" added Jenkins.

Strassel agreed with that sentiment, saying that the U.S. Senate is one of the institutions compromised by anti-Trumpism.

"You can run through the list of institutions and standards that are being demolished at the moment ... Look back at the Kavanaugh hearing," she said, arguing that people, "completely abandoned the entire concept of due process ... due process is a pretty important thing in this country."

