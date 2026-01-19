Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Alina Habba says DOJ will 'come down hard' after anti-ICE mob disrupts Minnesota church service

Habba says federal authorities will pursue anyone who interferes with worship under FACE Act

By Max Bacall Fox News
close
DOJ probes church storming as protests escalate in Minnesota Video

DOJ probes church storming as protests escalate in Minnesota

Senior Justice Department advisor Alina Habba joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss how the DOJ will use civil-rights statutes to prosecute those who intimidate worshipers, attack officers or fund violent protests amid Minnesota unrest.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Department of Justice (DOJ) senior advisor Alina Habba has pledged to investigate "everybody" tied to anti-ICE protests in Minnesota after a mob targeted a church in St. Paul on Sunday. 

The department launched an investigation after dozens of agitators burst into the Cities Church sanctuary during a service, attendees of the church told Fox News Digital. The mob stormed the building believing that one of the pastors was the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office.

"The FACE Act is a long-standing federal statute that prohibits force, threats, obstruction, any kind of interference with a religious place of worship. And it carries criminal penalties and violations," Habba said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

Alina Habba

Alina Habba said the FACE Act is "a long-standing federal statute that prohibits force, threats, obstruction, any kind of interference with a religious place of worship." (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

FORMER ICE OFFICIAL ARGUES WHAT IS ‘REALLY OUTRAGEOUS’ ABOUT MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR JACOB FREY’S COMMENTS

Asked whether the DOJ would be investigating the protesters or the mayor and governor, Habba said "everybody" would be subject to the probe, pointing to the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act of 1994.

The FACE Act prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction to interfere with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services or to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship, according to the DOJ website.

Community members, some kneeling with hands raised, shout at federal agents on a Minneapolis street amid heightened tensions.

Community members confront federal agents after an immigration raid that resulted in detentions and followed the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 13, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

WHAT WOULD TRUMP'S USE OF THE INSURRECTION ACT LOOK LIKE IN MINNESOTA?

Habba said Attorney General Pam Bondi would "come down hard on anybody who tries to impede or intimidate somebody in a place of worship or a police officer or an ICE officer." 

"It's just not going to happen in this administration, and Pam is making that very clear," she added. 

DOJ launches probe after anti-ICE protesters storm Minnesota church Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She also said the DOJ will look into whether these protests are being paid for by outside actors.

"If you are funding mass protests, if you are having protests that are not righteous protests — there are First Amendment rights that we respect — but that are putting people in risk, not allowing people to go to church, this Department of Justice will come down on you."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue