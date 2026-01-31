Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson puts ICE ‘on notice’ with executive order seeking prosecution of agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order Saturday laying the groundwork for the city to investigate and seek prosecution of federal immigration agents who allegedly break the law in the Windy City.

The order, titled "ICE On Notice," directs members of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to document alleged illegal activity by federal immigration agents and refer evidence of felony violations to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

"Nobody is above the law. There is no such thing as ‘absolute immunity’ in America," Johnson, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"The lawlessness of Trump’s militarized immigration agents puts the lives and well-being of every Chicagoan in immediate danger. With today’s order, we are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents."

Johnson said the order makes Chicago the first city in the nation to pursue legal accountability for alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents.

He accused federal immigration agents of violating constitutionally protected rights, destabilizing communities and provoking life-threatening confrontations while "remaining insulated" from local or civilian oversight.

The mayor said the order establishes clear procedures for CPD officers to follow if they witness or receive reports of federal agents engaged in illegal activity.

Under the order, CPD officers who observe or receive reports of apparent violations by federal agents are instructed to document federal enforcement activity, preserve any body-camera footageand attempt to identify and verify the name and badge number of the federal supervisory officer on scene.

The order also instructs police to complete an incident report consistent with department policy and summon emergency medical services and render aid to any injured person.

The order comes amid reports that the federal government is planning another immigration surge in Chicago and the surrounding area later this spring, Johnson said.

Johnson’s order follows several high-profile confrontations between federal agents and suspects in the Chicago area, including the case of Silverio Villegas González, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in September of 2025 in suburban Franklin Park after authorities said he resisted arrest, attempted to flee during a traffic stop and dragged an ICE officer with his vehicle.

In another local incident, Marimar Martinez was shot multiple times by a federal Border Patrol after authorities said agents returned defensive fire following an alleged vehicle collision.

Johnson also referenced the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, where federal immigration agents fatally shot both individuals during separate enforcement operations.