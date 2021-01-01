Andy Cohen blasts NYC mayor Bill de Blasio during New Year's Eve coverage: 'Get it together'

Andy Cohen has joined the chorus of Bill de Blasio's critics.

The 52-year-old talk show host joined Anderson Cooper to cover the Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve for CNN and he had some choice words for New York City's mayor.

Before diving into a brief but angry rant, Cohen knocked back a shot of tequila.

"That's how I felt when I saw Mayor de Blasio dancing just now," he said, referencing a shot of the politician dancing with his wife, Chirlane McCray, and planting a smooch on her through their face masks. "I just don't need to see that in the beginning of 2021."

While flailing his arms, the star shouted: "Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together!"

Reps for Cohen did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment, while a rep for de Blasio said the incident is "Not the first time I’ve heard a drunk person complain about someone’s dance moves."

Like many political leaders, de Blasio has collected criticism over the last few months as the city continues to face the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, previously told the Associated Press that some of de Blasio's dining-centric safety precautions were a "huge blow" to the industry and could result in "massive layoffs and vast closures."

Additionally, the politician has struggled to combat crime rates in recent weeks.

The New York Times reports that the 447 homicides that occurred in the city this year made it the deadliest in nearly 10 years.

"I can’t imagine a darker period," Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea said in a year-end briefing with reporters on Tuesday, citing the confluence of the pandemic and protests.

The outlet noted that outside of homicide, burglaries and car thefts rocked the city this year, as did robberies and shootings at bodegas in various neighborhoods.