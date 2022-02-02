Jeff Zucker exits CNN in wake of disastrous month that saw viewership drop 74 percent

Embattled CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigned from the liberal network on Wednesday after failing to disclose a "consensual relationship" network executive Allison Gollust, but the now-former CNN honcho isn’t exactly leaving on a high note after a disastrous ratings month.

During January, CNN settled for only 493,000 average viewers, marking a 74% drop compared to last year. During the same month, Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers for a 4% increase compared to last year.

CNN’s viewership was so bad during Zucker’s final month that the liberal network’s media relations department was forced to put a disclaimer on its monthly ratings press release.

JEFF ZUCKER OUT AT CNN AFTER FAILING TO DISCLOSE ‘CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP’ WITH COLLEAGUE: ‘I WAS WRONG’

"Last January, TV viewership hit historic highs due to the Capitol Insurrection (CNN’s most-watched day in history), the impeachment and acquittal of a president and the inauguration of a new one. During that time of unprecedented news, and as a news organization, CNN increased the most. Therefore, it’s not surprising that this January, cable news viewership is down vs. last year’s record highs," CNN’s media relations team wrote despite Fox News gaining viewers compared to the "historic highs" of Jan. 2021.

CNN averaged a dismal 101,000 viewers among the key news demographic of adults age 25-54 in January 2022, compared to 226,000 for Fox News. CNN shed a staggering 81% percent of viewers in the advertiser-coveted category.

Zucker’s network also struggled during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., averaging only 633,000 total viewers for a 77% year-over-year decline and only 140,000 among the demo for a staggering 82% decline.

JEFF ZUCKER LEAVES CNN WITH LEGACY OVERSEEING SHARPLY PARTISAN TURN, DISMAL RATINGS

"Anderson Cooper 360" was CNN’s most-watched show, but finished No. 23 in cable news behind 14 Fox News shows and six MSNBC offerings. Despite being CNN’s most popular program, "Anderson Cooper 360" had its worst month among total viewers since October 2015.

However, CNN’s 9 p.m. ET hour has been such a disaster that the liberal network kicked off February by adding an additional hour of "AC 360" to the lineup in the slot once occupied by Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo was fired by Zucker last year, and evoked the former start in his resignation letter on Wednesday, claiming his relationship with Gollust came to light during the probe into the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host’s tenure.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," Zucker wrote in a memo to staffers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zucker, who took over CNN in January 2013, rose to prominence overseeing NBC’s "Today" during the Matt Lauer era, but has failed to replicate his success on cable. He created "New Day" with hand-picked anchors Chris Cuomo, Kate Bolduan and Michaela Pereira and hired pop music superstar Alicia Keys to perform a promo jingle ahead of its premiere. Nine years and multiple lineup changes later, "New Day" finished 2021 with its worst quarter ever among the advertiser-coveted category.

But things didn’t get better when the calendar flipped to 2022. "New Day" finished January, Zucker’s final month on the job, with its smallest audience ever among the demo, averaging only 59,000 viewers.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.