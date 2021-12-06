Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host.

CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.

Transcripts from Cuomo’s interview with investigators show the now-former CNN star admitting he would reach out to media sources to find out about new accusers who have yet to come forward publicly. Prominent attorney Debra S. Katz also informed CNN she is representing a woman who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual misconduct, unrelated to the allegations against his brother. The younger Cuomo has also admitted to an incident in 2005 when he squeezed the buttock of an ABC News colleague without her permission.

Last week, when Cuomo was suspended for his action but not yet fired, a longtime high-level CNN insider told Fox News that the star anchor’s fate would ultimately be tied to whether or not he lied about or downplayed his role to CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

Zucker had largely stood by Cuomo before suspending him last week when the documents revealed Cuomo’s involvement was much larger than previously known. The day after Zucker decided to fire Cuomo following an external review, the two sides bickered via statements to the press.

A spokesperson for Cuomo sent a text message to Wall Street Journal reporters declaring there were "no secrets" between Zucker and the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host.

"Mr. Cuomo has the highest level of admiration and respect for Mr. Zucker. They were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact, including about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother. There were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest," Cuomo’s spokesperson said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CNN told Fox News Digital that Cuomo has "made a number of accusations that are patently false" and are disappointed with his characterization of events.

"This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor," CNN said.

Cuomo announced on Monday that he would also quit his SiriusXM radio gig.

"The way my time ended at CNN is hard," he said in a statement. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal – but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."

