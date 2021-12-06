Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Chris Cuomo spox claims there were ‘no secrets’ between fired star helping brother, CNN boss Jeff Zucker

‘This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor,’ CNN shot back

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Why CNN fired Chris Cuomo Video

Why CNN fired Chris Cuomo

Network failed to act before suspension

CNN and former anchor Chris Cuomo have turned on each other, issuing scathing statements in the wake of the liberal network firing the now-former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. 

CNN announced Saturday evening it had terminated Cuomo effective immediately, just days after he was suspended pending a review of revelations about his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., from sexual misconduct claims.

A spokesperson for Chris Cuomo said the former anchor and CNN boss Jeff Zucker had "no secrets" regarding his involvement in protecting his scandal-plagued big brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images) (Photo by J. Countess/Getty Images  |  CNN)

Transcripts from Cuomo’s interview with investigators show the now-former CNN star admitting he would reach out to media sources to find out about new accusers who have yet to come forward publicly. Prominent attorney Debra S. Katz also informed CNN she is representing a woman who accused Chris Cuomo of sexual misconduct, unrelated to the allegations against his brother. The younger Cuomo has also admitted to an incident in 2005 when he squeezed the buttock of an ABC News colleague without her permission.

CNN TERMINATES CHRIS CUOMO ‘EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY’

Last week, when Cuomo was suspended for his action but not yet fired, a longtime high-level CNN insider told Fox News that the star anchor’s fate would ultimately be tied to whether or not he lied about or downplayed his role to CNN boss Jeff Zucker. 

Zucker had largely stood by Cuomo before suspending him last week when the documents revealed Cuomo’s involvement was much larger than previously known. The day after Zucker decided to fire Cuomo following an external review, the two sides bickered via statements to the press.

The beginning of the end for Chris Cuomo at CNN began last week when the New York Attorney General's office released documents from its sexual harassment investigation into ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Cuomo sent a text message to Wall Street Journal reporters declaring there were "no secrets" between Zucker and the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host. 

"Mr. Cuomo has the highest level of admiration and respect for Mr. Zucker. They were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact, including about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother. There were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest," Cuomo’s spokesperson said, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER ON CHRIS CUOMO FIRING: HE CAUSED 'SO MANY HEADACHES' FOR CNN, STAFFERS WERE 'VERY UNHAPPY'

CNN told Fox News Digital that Cuomo has "made a number of accusations that are patently false" and are disappointed with his characterization of events. 

CNN fired Chris Cuomo on Saturday. (CNN)

"This reinforces why he was terminated for violating our standards and practices, as well as his lack of candor," CNN said. 

Cuomo announced on Monday that he would also quit his SiriusXM radio gig. 

"The way my time ended at CNN is hard," he said in a statement. "While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult. So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my SiriusXM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from SiriusXM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal – but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.