Ana Navarro claims Florida parents should be ‘more concerned’ with book bans than mom with an OnlyFans account

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro claimed Monday that parents in Florida should be "more concerned" with the banning of books in the state, arguing that they bad "bigger fish to fry."

The hosts discussed a mom in Florida who sued her child's school district after she was banned from volunteering at the school because she had an OnlyFans account.

"Listen, if I was a parent in Florida, I would be a hell of a lot more concerned with banning of books," Navarro said. "It's the second-highest state to ban books."

She claimed Florida banned "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye," both books by author Toni Morrison.

DON LEMON ERUPTS OVER DESANTIS ‘BOOK BANNING’ IN FLORIDA: ‘IT FEELS LIKE THE 1950’S AGAIN'

"You have bigger fish to fry if you’re a parent in Florida about banning books than about banning a parent who is taking pictures of their toes," she said.

The mom, Victoria Triece, who has two kids enrolled in Sand Lake Elementary in Orlando, alleged in 2021 that she was barred from participating in any activities where she could be in contact with students.

Triece's attorneys said in 2021 that another parent wrote a letter to the school board and sent them images from her OnlyFans account, which she said can only be viewed by adults with paid subscriptions.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said Triece "absolutely had a right."

MSNBC REGULAR APOLOGIZES FOR SEXIST ONLYFANS JOKE ABOUT LAUREN BOEBERT: 'NEVER MY INTENTION TO SHAME WOMEN'

"I felt strongly about this. The economy is so rigged against single moms, if she’s doing this to make ends meet and then use her time to see her kid by volunteering, I absolutely think she has a right," Farah Griffin said.

Goldberg argued that the person "who ratted her out" should be "banned from doing stuff."

"If you’re going to ban people, ban the person who was scrolling," she said.

An Arizona teacher said she was forced to resign from her job after students came across her OnlyFans account, where she posted pornographic material.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I created content at the beginning of the summer in order to earn extra money on the side to help pay for our basic necessities that our salaries were no longer meeting," the teacher, Samantha Peer said in a video posted to Facebook. "I chose an anonymous name as well as blocking the entire state of Arizona on my OnlyFans so that it wasn’t accessible to anyone living in the state."

She said she resigned "under pressure" from the district.