MSNBC regular apologizes for sexist OnlyFans joke about Lauren Boebert: 'Never my intention to shame women'

Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella claimed on Thursday that he never meant to "shame women" after crudely joking on MSNBC that Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., might have to open an OnlyFans account if her re-election bid is unsuccessful, although the network has remained silent.

Bardella, once a House GOP staffer who switched parties and regularly appears on MSNBC, also said conservative critics of his remark were hypocrites because they "don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality."

He was slammed Wednesday after being asked by MSNBC host Joy Reid to speculate on what's in store for Boebert's future if she is defeated by Democrat Adam Frisch in a race that's so close, it might need a recount.

"I guess it might be a gain for OnlyFans," Bardella responded, suggesting that Boebert would have to resort to online pornography as a source of revenue.

DNC ADVISER BLASTED FOR JOKING REP. BOEBERT WILL JOIN ONLYFANS IF DEFEATED: ‘ABSOLUTE GARBAGE PERSON’

Reid burst out laughing at Bardella's remark. MSNBC did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

Bardella took to Twitter on Thursday to walk back his comment but insisted his critics are hypocrites, after being called out by a fellow Democrat.

"I appreciate your feedback and when someone from your vantage point weighs in - that warrants consideration and reflection. I’ll be more thoughtful about my words in the future. It is NEVER my intention to shame women. I apologize. Period," Bardella wrote to kick off a series of tweets.

"There is nothing wrong with consensual interactions on platforms like OnlyFans. Anyone suggesting otherwise in an effort to shame or judge really needs to examine their own perception of women and their autonomy," he continued before claiming his conservative critics don’t truly care about sexism.

"That said, I have zero appetite for the faux-outrage coming from the MAGA-ites because we all know they don’t give a rip about sexism, misogyny or equality. They are hypocrites of the first order," Bardella wrote. "Just look at their standard-bearer."

Boebert herself responded to the controversy Wednesday, linking to a story about it and tweeting, "Liberals even suck at feminism. Can ya'll do anything right?"

This was not the first time Bardella found himself making a public apology to a woman.

Bardella quit the Lincoln Project and called for it to shut down last year after the anti-Trump organization crumbled over allegations of covering up co-founder John Weaver's online sexual harassment of young, gay men, questions about self-dealing and questionable finances, and reports of a toxic work environment.

When co-founder Jennifer Horn announced her resignation over disgust with Weaver's conduct, the group attacked her and accused Horn of seeking an exorbitant salary that the board wasn't willing to pay. The Lincoln Project then took the widely panned step of publishing private Twitter messages between Horn and reporter Amanda Becker.

Although co-founder Steve Schmidt ultimately took responsibility for the decision to release the messages, it turned out Bardella was the one who published them. He eventually apologized.

The comment from Bardella came shortly after another frequent MSNBC guest, Elie Mystal, made a similar remark about Boebert on his Twitter Wednesday morning.

"Is... Lauren Boebert still losing? I guess this is the lucky day of the next OnlyFans star Ted Cruz thinks should be a Congressperson," he wrote. The tweet was deleted shortly after Bardella's remarks aired.

Bardella's comment caught the attention of many on social media who expressed outrage that self-declared feminists Reid and fellow guest Claire McCaskill allowed Bardella's joke to go unchallenged.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.