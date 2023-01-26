Don Lemon erupts over DeSantis 'book banning' in Florida: ‘It feels like the 1950s again!'

Following a CNN report on the DeSantis administration mandating that Florida state schools’ curriculums and libraries must follow content guidelines by the Florida Department of Education, anchor Don Lemon assumed the worst, accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of re-instituting "book banning" from "the 1950s."

The "CNN This Morning" host added that the Florida Department of Education (DOE) is looking to keep kids "ignorant" with this decision. He scoffed at the idea that this was about parents having a "voice" in their children’s education, calling it a "red herring" to throw critics off.

He added that kids have normal access to uncomfortable books, such as Hitler’s "Mein Kampf."

Lemon’s rant followed a report on a new Florida law – supported by the governor's administration – requiring curricula and reading material to be vetted for state classrooms according to standards set by the state DOE. These standards, as the report noted, require lesson materials to be "free of pornography," "suited to student needs and their ability to comprehend the material," and "appropriate" for their grade level and age group."

However, as CNN claimed, many Florida teachers are alarmed and worried because failure to stick to pre-approved or vetted classroom material "could result in a third-degree felony."

The segment featured scenes of parents at Florida school board meetings claiming that the Florida DOE was banning books, though it also gave voice to parents saying this scrutiny of material was "parents’ rights at work."

However, Lemon agreed with the former group of parents. Responding to the report, the incredulous anchor addressed co-host Poppy Harlow, saying, "Poppy, this is bizarre. What are we doing here? I mean, I feel like we’re going back – I feel like I’m watching a bad version of ‘Pleasantville.’"

He added, "I don’t get what’s happening. It feels like the 1950s all over again with like book banning."

Lemon’s rant didn’t end there. He then declared, "This is cancel culture from people who are – I guess they just want our kids to be ignorant and to control the teachers. This is outrageous. I really don’t even know how to explain what’s going on here. It’s ridiculous."

Harlow acknowledged her belief that "parents need a voice in this," but as she was speaking a zealous Lemon cut her off, saying, "But this isn’t about a voice in education, Poppy, I think that’s a red herring. Listen I understand what you’re saying. I think that’s a red herring because there are a lot of uncomfortable topics that are in books, Nazism, ‘Mein Kampf…’"

Harlow interjected, "You didn’t let me finish," and explained that she was going to make the same point Lemon had interrupted her to make.