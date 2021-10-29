Florida mom says child's school won't let her volunteer because of OnlyFans account

A 30-year-old Florida mother has reportedly been banned from volunteering at her child's school after posting what her lawyer described as "legal adult-oriented content" on the website OnlyFans.

Victoria Triece, who has 5- and 10-year-old children enrolled in Sand Lake Elementary in Orlando, says Orange County Public Schools has prohibited her from participating in any activities where she could be in contact with students on school grounds, according to FOX35 Orlando.

"The verbal directive provided to her is based on her participation in legal adult-oriented content found at the adults-only site OnlyFans, as well as on the adult access section of Twitter," her attorney told the station.

Triece says she has been a volunteer at the school for five years when earlier this month, an employee told her not to come back, FOX35 Orlando reports.

Her attorneys say another parent sent the school board images from her OnlyFans page, which she says can only be viewed by adults with paid subscriptions, the station adds.

Triece is now reportedly threatening to sue Orange County Public Schools for $1 million, with her lawyers claiming the district "has decided to ostracize, persecute, and effectively ban her without legal justification and without any due process."

In a statement to FOX35 Orlando, the district said "per the Office of Legal Services, we do not comment on potential, pending or ongoing litigation."