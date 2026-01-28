'America's Next Top Model' alum Adrianne Curry slams new documentary as 'woke'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "America's Next Top Model" winner Adrianne Curry has a bone to pick with her former bosses.

Days after the explosive trailer for Netflix's upcoming documentary, "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model," dropped, the 43-year-old took to social media to explain her absence from the highly-anticipated three-part docuseries.

"I think people psychoanalyzing it over 20 years later with a woke lens is absurd," she wrote on X, referencing Tyra Banks, Nigel Barker, Jay Manuel and Miss J. Alexander.

"I don’t trust people to not manipulate things I say for TV so I decline everything," she added. "Also, the public is cult-like and cruel, so the last thing I want is a bunch of eyeballs on me. I hope the other girls do not have their words twisted in their netflix show."

"I've simply been burned far too many times by producers to trust any," she added in the comments.

Fans were quick to weigh in.

"It's crazy that the Jays are acting like they can NOT believe the things Tyra was doing, but they were involved just the same. It was a different time. Modeling was about pretty, skinny, and photogenic...much like today. Can't judge 20 years ago by today," said Darlena C.

"Its a cover up fest," Curry responded. "Let em weave their webs."

In the trailer, Banks, who said she wanted to "fight against the fashion industry" admitted, "I haven't really said much. But now it's time."

"I knew I went too far. It was very, very intense, but you guys were demanding it, so we kept pushing it, more and more and more," Banks said as the trailer highlighted some of the show's most shocking moments, including moments of body-shaming, a model passing out on the runway and contestants being forced to switch their ethnicities.

"It was wrong and for some reason no one seemed to see it … we felt betrayed," fellow host Nigel Barker added.

"I realized Tyra would do anything for the success of her show," Manuel said.

The three-part docuseries features interviews from Banks, Barker, Manuel and Alexander, as well as multiple contestants from the show.

Banks briefly spoke about the show's controversial past while accepting the first-ever Luminary Spotlight honor at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in 2025.

"Over 20 years ago I created a show called ‘America’s Next Top Model,'" Banks began, per People. "And you guys have no idea how hard we fought to bring the diversity to that television show at a time when it didn’t exist; to show different beauties at a time when the world was like, ‘What? You casting that?’ A time when people in the fashion industry were telling me, ‘You putting the girls from the hood on your show?’"

"I was like, ‘Why can the girl from the trailer park become a supermodel but the girl that’s chillin’ in the park in the hood can’t?’" she continued. "And we fought and we struggled and we made it happen."

"Did we get it right? Hell no. I said some dumb s---," she admitted. "But I refuse to have my legacy be about some stuff linked together on the Internet when there were 24 cycles of changing the world. And I am so excited that I, and so many of us, have opened that door for others to follow."

Last year, Banks, who founded an ice cream company called SMiZE and Dream, revealed she ditched her Los Angeles lifestyle for down under during an appearance on "Today with Jenna and Friends."

"I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in this big facility, doing our recipes," she said .

"I just fell in love with it. Every time I went back, and went back … and the three countries that eat the most ice cream: America, New Zealand and Australia. So I was like, ‘I’m happy here and they love to eat some ice cream, so, are we going to do this family?’ And we did."

Banks chose to take the leap of faith and permanently moved with her boyfriend, Louis Bélanger-Martin, and the model's 9-year-old son, York Banks Asla. The "America's Next Top Model" star shares her son with ex Erik Asla.

"Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model" premieres Feb. 16 on Netflix.