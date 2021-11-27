Americans are 'angry' and Democrats are 'nervous' over Joe Biden's policies: Jesse Watters

Jesse Watters revealed the effect of Joe Biden's policies on the economy and his approval rating Saturday on "Watters' World."

JESSE WATTERS: It’s Thanksgiving weekend, a time to count our blessings. But many Americans are angry this year. This holiday breaking the bank for so many, thanks to our incompetent leader. Joe Biden's a horrible president. He’s ineffective and completely out of touch. Americans are tired of his lies and broken promises, and it’s showing more than ever. He hit a record low approval at 36%. Polls show Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024, but Joe’s now telling them he’s running, just to try to calm them down.

They’re nervous because he keeps dropping the ball. America’s worst newspaper, the Washington Post, says Democrat strategists and officials doubt he’s running in 2024. His party doesn’t even believe him anymore.

His policies are hurting the economy. Inflation’s at a record high. American’s can’t afford gas – it’s averaging nearly $3.50 a gallon. Americans [are] still stranded in Afghanistan. Joe’s opened the border, COVID cases on the rise, criminals [are] running loose on the streets. The list is endless when it comes to his fumbles, and all at your expense, of course.

Biden’s lost the American people, but you probably already know that if you watch "Watters’ World."

WATCH JESSE WATTERS' FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: