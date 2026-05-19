Joe Rogan baffled by AOC's 'weird' anti-billionaire comments claiming people can't earn a billion dollars

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"The Joe Rogan Experience" host Joe Rogan called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her "weird" comments criticizing billionaires.

"This idea that it’s easy to become a billionaire and that these billionaires somehow or another are the problem because they’re not paying their fair share is so weird," Rogan said on his podcast Tuesday. "That that’s a narrative that actually gets pushed through when you look at the actual numbers of the tax base and how much they contribute and how many jobs they provide."

He added, "Yeah, they make more money than everybody else. Right? You could do that too. This is one of the things that America is really good at—you can come from nothing and become incredibly wealthy."

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Rogan's comments followed the backlash Ocasio-Cortez faced after claiming that a person could not "earn" a billion dollars without abusing labor laws.

"You can’t earn a billion dollars," Ocasio-Cortez said. "You can get market power. You can break rules. You can do all sorts of things. You can abuse labor laws. You can pay people less than what they’re worth. But you can’t earn that, right? And so you have to create a myth...you have to create a myth of earning it."

Rogan directly referenced Ocasio-Cortez during his comments, accusing her of pushing a Democratic socialist line on wealth.

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"We just assume that everybody who makes an incredible amount of money stole it. That they robbed someone. This is a narrative that gets pushed along Democratic socialists, that no one achieves that—I think I literally heard AOC say this recently—that no one achieves substantial wealth without somehow or another victimizing other people," Rogan said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment.

Ocasio-Cortez has tripled down on her comments about billionaires since they went viral earlier this month.

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"The single largest form of theft in America is wage theft. $50 billion a year are stolen from American workers," she wrote on X. "Some people get enraged that I draw attention to this. That’s on them. Let them call me shrill, dumb, inexperienced, girly, uneducated — these folks will say anything to distract from or undercut the truth that working people are getting screwed, and giving people a fair shake means we must have a grown conversation about reigning in abuse of power."

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During an event at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, Ocasio-Cortez went as far as to suggest that the American Revolution was fought against the "billionaires of their time."