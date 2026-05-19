Jeff Foxworthy brings decades of comedy wisdom to new Fox Nation special premiering this June

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Talk about a "FOX-worthy" comedian.

Legendary funnyman Jeff Foxworthy is bringing his signature Southern charm, self-deprecating humor and decades of comedy wisdom to Fox Nation with an all-new stand-up special premiering on the platform June 1.

Filmed at the Gas South Theater in Duluth, Georgia, "The Joke’s On Me" delivers more than punchlines, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look at how one of America’s most recognizable comedians crafted the jokes, stories and observations that made him a household name.

"Comedy has always been about finding the funny in everyday life, but people don’t always get to see the work and process behind it," Foxworthy said in a press release.

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"I’m grateful to Fox Nation for understanding the vision I had for this special and giving me the chance to share that journey with the audience."

Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson touted Foxworthy's track record as one of America's most recognizable funnymen, saying that few in the comedy space share his lasting impact.

"This special captures the humor audiences have loved for decades while also reflecting on the moments, memories and experiences that defined his extraordinary career," she said.

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Foxworthy's routine focuses on aging, family and reflection in addition to behind-the-scenes footage.

He is the best-selling comedy recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Awards nominee, author of more than 26 books and a Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductee.

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Beyond his one-liners, Foxworthy boasts a resume as a TV host and founding member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, helping create one of the most successful comedy franchises of all time.

To watch Foxworthy's stand-up special on June 1, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming.