Colorado Supreme Court orders Children's Hospital to resume gender transition treatments for minors

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The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Monday that Children's Hospital Colorado must resume its gender transition treatments for minors.

Children's Hospital Colorado — one of the top children's hospitals in the nation — originally paused medical treatments such as puberty blockers and hormonal therapy for patients under 18 after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a declaration in December warning that federal Medicaid funding for hospitals could be blocked for offering these treatments.

Four transgender patients, through their parents, sued the hospital, claiming that ending the treatments violated the state's anti-discrimination law. Specifically, they argued that the hospital discriminated against the patients based on gender identity by not offering these treatments that were still available for other minors.

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In a 5-2 ruling, the court ruled in favor of the patients, finding that the hospital not only violated anti-discrimination laws but also risked "irreparable harm" to the patients by denying them medication.

"We conclude that the actual immediate and irreparable harm to petitioners outweighs the speculative harm CHC may face if the federal government further acts against it," Justice William Hood III wrote in the majority opinion.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Children's Hospital Colorado said, "Children's Hospital Colorado is reviewing the court’s ruling and assessing our next steps. While we do not have updates to share at this time, we will provide guidance in the near future."

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Fox News Digital also reached out to HHS for comment.

Colorado was one of 19 states that originally filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for his proposal, claiming that it was unlawful and an attempt to override established medical standards without public notice or comment.

In March, U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai from Oregon, a Biden-appointed judge, ruled that Kennedy exceeded his authority and failed to follow required administrative procedures when HHS originally issued the declaration. This granted preliminary relief to health professionals who provide the treatments and prevents HHS from enforcing the declaration for now.

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Kennedy and the Trump administration have been attempting to crack down on gender transition treatments for minors since President Donald Trump's second term began.

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"On my watch, HHS will stand for radical transparency and informed consent," Kennedy said in December. "We follow the evidence. We employ gold standard science. We honor the moral obligation to do no harm. There is divine worth in every person. It shines most brightly in our children that was commanded us to protect them."

Fox News' Eric Mack contributed to this report.