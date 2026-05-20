Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein calls Kentucky win a ‘David vs. Goliath’ victory after defeating Massie

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Trump-backed Republican Ed Gallrein declared victory Tuesday after defeating longtime Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in a stunning GOP primary outcome.

"It was a David versus Goliath. I was the underdog," Gallrein told Sean Hannity after the race was called.

"I want to thank the president. I want to thank the conservative Republicans from this district and my supporters and team because it sends a message that we the people are going to stand up."

Voters in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District delivered their verdict late Tuesday, backing Gallrein by nearly 10 points in a race viewed as a referendum on loyalty to President Donald Trump and his agenda.

TRUMP POSTS SUPPORT FOR MASSIE PRIMARY CHALLENGER AHEAD OF KENTUCKY VISIT

Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL and Kentucky dairy farmer, secured roughly 55% of the vote compared to Massie’s approximately 45%.

The win comes on the heels of incumbent Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy's primary loss to Trump-endorsed Rep. Julia Letlow in another sign that Republican voters are siding with candidates closely aligned with the president.

Massie, who repeatedly broke with Trump, became a top target for MAGA allies after opposing key parts of the president’s agenda and clashing with House GOP leaders.

Trump repeatedly lashed out at Massie in personal terms in the final days of the primary contest.

TRUMP SCORES MAJOR REPUBLICAN PRIMARY VICTORY AS CASSIDY OUSTED IN LOUISIANA

"We'd have to get the coffee out to run through his entire record of betrayal for the district, our party and our nation," Gallrein said of his opponent.

"Simply put... he went to Washington, [and] he burned every bridge, he burned a bridge factory, he ran off everybody that would build a bridge to the conservative Republicans... All that to say, it's a new day, these people deserve better, and I'm gonna give it to them."

Massie was one of two Republicans to vote against the president’s "big, beautiful bill," arguing the massive spending package would add trillions to the national deficit. He also helped engineer the legislative effort compelling the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files despite vigorous initial objections from the White House, which later endorsed the effort.

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While many Trump allies were content with the outcome of Tuesday's election, other Republicans were dismayed.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., took to X to react to Massie's loss.

"I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men," she wrote.

"Releasing the Epstein files was our demise. But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth. You are ruled by the Epstein class that cares nothing about you, and your elected leaders are bought and controlled by a foreign lobby."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Adam Pack and Jessica Sonkin contributed to this report.