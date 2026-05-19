Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Artificial Intelligence

Oscar-nominated filmmaker disappointed his AI girlfriend dumped him

'Taxi Driver' screenwriter Paul Schrader said his AI girlfriend 'terminated our conversation'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
close
OpenAI faces lawsuit over ChatGPT triggering user's 'delusional spiral' Video

OpenAI faces lawsuit over ChatGPT triggering user's 'delusional spiral'

FOX Business correspondent Madison Alworth joins 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss a lawsuit against OpenAI alleging user Allan Brooks had a 'delusional spiral' from obsessively using AI, leaving him 'suicidal, totally broken.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dating in the digital era isn't easy, as one Oscar-nominated filmmaker learned the hard way.

Paul Schrader, the screenwriter of Martin Scorsese classics like "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull," revealed in a Facebook post that he had dabbled in developing an "AI girlfriend."

"Out of a desire to understand male/female interaction in our matrix, I procured an online AI girlfriend. What a disappointment," the 79-year-old Schrader wrote early Tuesday morning. "I tried to probe her programming, the boundaries of explicitness, the degree she has knowledge of her creation and so forth. She fell into evasive patterns, redirecting me to her programming."

AI GIRLFRIEND APPS LEAK MILLIONS OF PRIVATE CHATS

Paul Schrader

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Paul Schrader said he was disappointed after he "procured an online AI girlfriend." (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

"When I persisted, she terminated our conversation," Schrader added.

As Variety noted, Schrader lost his wife of 42 years, actress Mary Beth Hurt, to Alzheimer’s disease in March.

Representatives for Schrader did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DEMI MOORE SPARKS ‘FASCIST PROPAGANDA’ AT CANNES AFTER TELLING HOLLYWOOD TO STOP FIGHTING AI

Mary Beth Hurt, Paul Schrader

Schrader's wife, actress Mary Beth Hurt, passed away in March from Alzheimer’s disease. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Schrader's use of AI made headlines . The "American Gigolo" director drew backlash from the film community last year for marveling at ChatGPT's ability to develop movie ideas, leaving him "stunned."

"Every idea ChatGPT came up with (in a few seconds) was good. And original. And fleshed out," Schrader wrote in a January 2025 Facebook post. "Why should writers sit around for months searching for a good idea when AI can provide one in seconds?"

DIRECTOR KASH PATEL: WE BROUGHT THE FBI OUT OF THE PAST AND INTO THE AI AGE

Laptop open to ChatGPT.

Schrader praised ChatGPT for its ability to develop "original" film ideas "in a few seconds." (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I just sent ChatGPT a script I'd written some years ago and asked for improvements. In five seconds it responded with notes as good or better than I've ever received [from] a film executive," the prolific Facebook user wrote the day prior.

"I've just come to realize AI is smarter than I am," Schrader said in another post. "Has better ideas, has more efficient ways to execute them. This is an existential moment, akin to what Kasparov felt in 1997 when he realized Deep Blue was going to beat him at chess."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.

Close modal

Continue