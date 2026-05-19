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Comedy

Nate Bargatze reveals family-focused vision behind $350M Nashville theme park ahead of his first movie release

The comic is offering discounted 'Nate rate' tickets for his first feature film 'The Breadwinner' releasing May 29

By Max Bacall Fox News
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Nate Bargatze takes clean comedy to big screen with 'The Breadwinner' Video

Nate Bargatze takes clean comedy to big screen with 'The Breadwinner'

Actor and comedian Nate Bargatze joins 'Fox & Friends' to talk about his new movie 'The Breadwinner' and his family-friendly comedy. Bargatze reveals plans for 'Nateland,' a $350 million theme park in Nashville, aiming to create family memories. He also reacts to high praise from fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld.

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Stand-up comic Nate Bargatze said his next act is about more than stand-up comedy, opening up about his vision for a Nashville theme park rooted in family entertainment and his own hometown history.

The actor joined "Fox & Friends" Monday, less than two weeks before the release of his first feature film, "The Breadwinner," on May 29.

Nate Bargatze visits the Fox & Friends set at Fox News Channel studios.

Comedian Nate Bargatze visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on May 19, 2026, in New York City. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

He said the $350 million amusement park project, eponymously named "Nateland," was inspired by his first job at the since-closed Opryland USA theme park in Nashville.

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The idea came as he met the height of stand-up success, selling out arenas, he said. He began to wonder what he'd do next.

"If I was going to just focus on arenas or that kind of thing, it felt like it was going be too much me... I wanted to focus on a place that I could have for people to bring their families to, and destinations to create memories with your families. I don't think there's a ton of that," he said.

Nate Bargatze holding a microphone

Nate Bargatze speaks onstage during the 2024 Robin Hood Benefit at Jacob Javits Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Robin Hood)

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The same ethos inspired "The Breadwinner," said Bargatze. He wanted a film the whole family could see together.

The movie follows Bargatze's character, Nate Wilcox, a father whose wife replaces him as the family breadwinner after landing a huge deal on "Shark Tank." Suddenly, he finds himself a stay-at-home dad charged with caring for his three young daughters full-time.

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In the interest of fun for the whole family, the comic is offering the "Nate rate" on tickets to his first feature.

"I talked to all the theaters, and we have a Nate rate discount for everybody… special pricing, lower prices. Just because everything's expensive, and we want everybody to come out," he said.

Max Bacall is an Associate Editor for the Flash/Media/Culture team at Fox News Digital.

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