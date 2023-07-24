Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture
Published

AMC Theatres walks back controversial plan to charge extra for better seats

The chain will focus on upgrading seats in select theaters instead

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Fight breaks out in Florida movie theater over seats Video

Fight breaks out in Florida movie theater over seats

Florida police are looking for a man who got into a fight with another man at a movie theater in Pompano Beach over reserved seats. (Video: Broward County Sheriff's Office)

AMC Theatres' 3-tiered system that would charge moviegoers extra for better seats is getting walked back after competitors failed to hop on board with the plan.

The company announced Thursday that it will abandon the controversial pilot program implemented in three locations in the coming weeks and keep prices the same for all seats at the cinema to keep prices competitive with rival companies.

The plan, first announced in February, will not be rolled out nationwide as initially speculated.

AMC THEATRES GETTING PUMMELED FOR THEIR 3-TIER SEAT PRICING: ‘CORPORATE GREED’

AMC Theater Burbank California

Crowds gather at the new AMC Burbank 16 in Burbank, California. The grand opening/benefit event honored actor Kevin Bacon and his films. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (2003 Getty Images)

"To ensure AMC's ticket prices remain competitive, the Sightline at AMC pilot program will come to an end at participating locations in the coming weeks, and the initiative will not roll out nationwide," a statement from the company read.

The Associated Press reported the chain instead has plans to create a more relaxing moviegoing experience for anyone headed to theaters to catch a new flick, eyeing more spacious and reclining front row seats at some U.S. locations.

The outlet also reported the chain saw little change in moviegoers' seat preferences at the three locations testing the tiered seating, writing that "three out of every four guests who previously sat in the preferred sightline section continued to choose seats in that section, even with a slight up-charge."

TEXAS MOVIE THEATER WORKER BECOMES ONLINE STAR FOR HIS POPCORN-SPINNING SKILLS: ‘LOVE MY JOB’

Empty Theater.

AMC Theatres dropped its controversial 3-tier seating pilot program with no plans to roll it out nationwide, months after the announcement stirred controversy online. (iStock)

The locations did not see an uptick in the number of people buying cheaper front row seat tickets.

The plan that proposed an upcharge for seats in the middle of the theater with lower costs for those near the front caught flak from customers and stars alike, with some slamming the rollout as a "perfect example of corporate greed" shortly after the chain's announcement earlier this year.

Actor Elijah Wood joined in the criticism chorus, blasting the move tweeting that the change would "penalize" lower income moviegoers.

"The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income," he wrote. 

AMC'S NEW SEATING PRICE ARRANGEMENT DRAWS OUTRAGE: ‘NOBODY WANTS TO GO BACK ANYWAY!’

AMC Theaters logo building

A person rides his bicycle past the closed AMC movie theater in Times Square on October 22, 2020, in New York City.  (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Actor and director Stephen Ford chimed in with, "Me: An avid movie theater go-er. Me now: You know what waiting for streaming ain't that bad."

Others, like NPR and PBS correspondent Ian Saint were concerned that rolling out the plan would pose new challenges for AMC employees left to enforce the policy.

"I’m also thinking about the exhausted low-wage employees who will be tasked with trying to enforce this new tier-priced seat assignment policy," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How will 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' impact theaters? Video

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.