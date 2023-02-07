Expand / Collapse search
AMC Theaters getting pummeled for their 3-tier seat pricing: 'Corporate greed'

Actor Elijah Wood alleged the move will 'penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
AMC Theatres announced its new three-tiered price system based on seat location Monday, and the prospect of paying a little extra for a special spot to watch new flicks is causing a stir online.

"The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income," actor Elijah Wood tweeted. 

"Me: An avid movie theater go-er. Me now: You know what waiting for streaming ain't that bad," actor and director Stephen Ford added.

NPR and PBS correspondent Ian Saint said, "I’m also thinking about the exhausted low-wage employees who will be tasked with trying to enforce this new tier-priced seat assignment policy."

AMC Theatres came under fir for its plan to sell tickets based on tiered seating prices, including higher prices for some seats.

AMC Theatres came under fir for its plan to sell tickets based on tiered seating prices, including higher prices for some seats. ((AP Photo/Paul Sancya))

Others, including professional wrestler Tony Deppen, pointed out already-declining movie ticket sales, alleging the move could cost AMC even more going forward. 

"Declining attendance at movie theaters over the last decade and this is their solution. Cant wait for ticket fees like Ticketmaster," he wrote.

Entertainment news outlet PopWrapped slammed the company's decision, chiming in with a heated take, writing, "AMC is not only putting the last nails in their own coffin, but crawling inside of it and shutting the lid too. This f---ery needs to be condemned, called out, and hammered home until they shutter their doors or walk this bulls--- back."

AMC Theatres announced plans to introduce three-tier seating, charging some customers more for seats that are higher in demand.

AMC Theatres announced plans to introduce three-tier seating, charging some customers more for seats that are higher in demand. (Photo By JOEY MCLEISTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Others slammed the decision as "a perfect example of corporate greed" while a few pointed out the already-steep concession prices 

"We are beyond the lower income line years ago," one user wrote.

The three-tiered seating system includes "value sightline, standard sightline, and preferred sightline sections," according to the company's Monday press release.

"Standard Sightline seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket; Value Sightline seats are primarily in the front row of the auditorium and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats; Preferred Sightline seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more than Standard Sightline seats," the release read.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ star Elijah Wood tweeted about AMC Theatres' move to create a three-tiered seating system for moviegoers.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ star Elijah Wood tweeted about AMC Theatres' move to create a three-tiered seating system for moviegoers. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

AMC's A-List members will have the premium sightline fee waived with each reservation.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," AMC Theatres Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Eliot Hamlisch said in the statement.

"While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one."

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.