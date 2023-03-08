TikTok user shares 'hack' for obtaining a whole row of airplane seats to himself: 'Poor man's first class'

A TikTok influencer with over 800,000 followers has revealed his "hack" for getting an empty row of seats on an airplane — sparking a heated debate among many online.

United Kingdom-based TikTok user "NDAInternet" posted the video on Feb. 22 and again on Feb. 28, titling his method, "How to get a ‘Poor man’s First Class.’"

"If you’re looking to fly on an airline or travel abroad on holiday, you can’t afford a private jet or the first class on most flights, but with this hack, you can book an airline ticket and get yourself the cheap version of first class and save money!," he wrote, tagging his post with #airline, #flight, #firstclass, and #savemoney.

In the video, NDAInternet explained that he will buy three tickets in the same row for a flight, with two of them being fully refundable tickets.

Then, about 45 minutes before boarding the flight, he'll cancel the two refundable tickets, leaving himself in a row all to his own.

NDAInternet said in his video that "90% of the time," the airlines do not fill the seats with other passengers.

"There's no catch. Just make sure the two additional tickets are fully refundable" he said.

NDAInternet declined to comment at length about his hack — or whether had heard any feedback from airlines.

But he did tell Fox News Digital that he found the reactions to his post to be "very funny."

With the exception of Texas-based airline Southwest, most airline tickets in the United States are not fully refundable — and those that are fully refundable cost considerably more than standard tickets, according to website Investopedia.

Other TikTok users were skeptical that there truly is "no catch" to NDAInternet's advice.

"The catch is the airlines will stop offering refundable tickets and the rest of us [will] suffer," wrote TikTok user "marcellydumbelly."

Another person suggested that airlines could ban NDAInternet from buying tickets if he kept requesting refunds.

Others noted that the plan to sit alone could go awry if the flight has a standby list.

"There’s always a standby list. They will always fill that seat," said TikTok user "averageguy86."

"Have you been on a plane in the last year?"

"As a pilot's child, please keep doing this," wrote TikTok user Ashley Maher.

"Great for those of us flying standby," she added.