AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'

Moviegoers can choose seats based on three pricing options

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
'The Five': Would you pay more for better movie theater seats? Video

'The Five': Would you pay more for better movie theater seats?

'The Five' co-hosts discuss AMC Theatres announcing it will begin charging moviegoers based on where they choose to sit. 

America's largest movie chain, AMC Theaters, announced a new ticket pricing initiative called Slightline that will see customers paying more for better seats. 

Moviegoers will have the option to pay less or more for a movie ticket based on their seating location, according to a press release from the company. There are three pricing options available: standard, value and preferred. 

The options range from least to most expensive and farthest to closest, respectively. 

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," said Eliot Hamlisch, AMC's chief marketing officer and executive vice president. 

AMC THEATERS GETTING PUMMELED FOR THEIR 3-TIER SEAT PRICING: ‘CORPORATE GREED’ 

GENERAL INFORMATION: AMC 18 Theatres opens at Eden Prairie Center Friday. IN THIS PHOTO: Eden Prairie, Mn., Thurs., April 18, 2002--AMC 18 Theatres at Eden Prairie Center featuring 18 theatres with stadium-style seating and digital sound will open Friday.(Photo By JOEY MCLEISTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

GENERAL INFORMATION: AMC 18 Theatres opens at Eden Prairie Center Friday. IN THIS PHOTO: Eden Prairie, Mn., Thurs., April 18, 2002--AMC 18 Theatres at Eden Prairie Center featuring 18 theatres with stadium-style seating and digital sound will open Friday.(Photo By JOEY MCLEISTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience so that every trip to an AMC is a great one."

Fox News' Judge Jeanne Pirro said the new system wouldn't incentivize her to go back to the theaters. 

Independent movie company releasing movie online, will share profits with movie theaters Video

"Nobody wants to go back anyway. You can stream everything at home, and you don't have to pay $6 for a soda," she said Tuesday on "The Five." "It's ridiculous."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld disagreed, saying he "absolutely" would pay more for better seating. 

"There's nothing I like better than lording my privilege over other people," he joked. "Check out my seat, everybody!" 

This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, March 19, 2021, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

This May 8, 2020 photo shows an AMC Theatre is shown in Clinton Township, Mich. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, March 19, 2021, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ((AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Fellow co-host Dana Perino argued she wasn't sure how the plan would work out but suggested it wasn't the best idea. 

"I'm just not sure if taking the Southwest Airlines model and taking it over to the movie theater is the best business decision," she explained. "I would rethink that."

The new seat pricing plan is expected to begin at the end of the year. 

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.