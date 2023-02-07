AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'

America's largest movie chain, AMC Theaters, announced a new ticket pricing initiative called Slightline that will see customers paying more for better seats.

Moviegoers will have the option to pay less or more for a movie ticket based on their seating location, according to a press release from the company. There are three pricing options available: standard, value and preferred.

The options range from least to most expensive and farthest to closest, respectively.

"Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC's seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies," said Eliot Hamlisch, AMC's chief marketing officer and executive vice president.

"While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience so that every trip to an AMC is a great one."

Fox News' Judge Jeanne Pirro said the new system wouldn't incentivize her to go back to the theaters.

"Nobody wants to go back anyway. You can stream everything at home, and you don't have to pay $6 for a soda," she said Tuesday on "The Five." "It's ridiculous."

Co-host Greg Gutfeld disagreed, saying he "absolutely" would pay more for better seating.

"There's nothing I like better than lording my privilege over other people," he joked. "Check out my seat, everybody!"

Fellow co-host Dana Perino argued she wasn't sure how the plan would work out but suggested it wasn't the best idea.

"I'm just not sure if taking the Southwest Airlines model and taking it over to the movie theater is the best business decision," she explained. "I would rethink that."

The new seat pricing plan is expected to begin at the end of the year.