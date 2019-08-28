Alyssa Milano: Dems should elect entire 2020 field, make Michelle Obama secretary of state

Actress Alyssa Milano argued on Tuesday that the media was creating a division among the 2020 Democratic field and urged the party to pledge to elect every candidate as part of a "dream team."

"If we want to get rid of Trump and his administration, we should not focus on electing one candidate. We should elect them all," she wrote in an op-ed for The Hill.

Milano, a vocal critic of President Trump, accused the media of normalizing the president's behavior and acting as provocateurs. She said that the second round of primary debates on CNN was "a sporting event, with an inane WWF style-introduction designed to play up 'in-fighting' between the candidates."

She instead called on Democratic candidates to put their egos "aside" and effectively allow Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Vice President Joe Biden, to serve as the party's ticket for 2020.

"Imagine this: Vice President Biden is currently leading the field, so let’s start there," Milano wrote. "With Biden at the top and a Harris vice presidency we would speak to the majority of Americans who prefer Biden to any other candidate."

Other candidates -- like Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. -- could serve in high-ranking positions within the new administration, she said.

"Attorney General Cory Booker could take on the [National Rifle Association] and the racial injustices he so often faced as mayor of Newark," Milano wrote.

"Elizabeth Warren could lead the Department of Education and it would transform our nation for generations. Bernie Sanders playing the role, as Secretary of Health and Human Services would ensure every person in America could access health care we could afford."

Outside of the 2020 field, she pushed for former First Lady Michelle Obama to serve as the next secretary of state.

"And how could Michelle Obama say no to the critical role of secretary of state if this unified group asked her to serve?" the actress and activist asked. "Our reputation and luster around the globe would be instantly restored."