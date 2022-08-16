Expand / Collapse search
Alina Habba: I do not believe this judge will reveal the affidavit

She says the judge won't be friendly

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
He is not going to be a friendly judge: Alina Habba Video

He is not going to be a friendly judge: Alina Habba

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Alina Habba discusses how the DOJ does not want anyone to see the affidavit regarding Trump’s raid on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how it is unlikely that Judge Reinhart will be "friendly" and that no affidavit will be shown by this judge regarding the raid on former President Donald Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ALINA HABBA: Don't forget, Judge Reinhart is the same magistrate judge that recused himself from my Hillary case about a month ago. He is definitely not going to be a friendly judge necessarily. I would say it was highly unlikely. 

As we can see, the DOJ is already saying that they do not want us to see what was in the affidavit. Usually, that's to protect witnesses and other things that have been cooperating with the justice system. So while I would love to see it and understand why you would ask for a raid with a cooperating president, do I believe that this judge is going to reveal it? No, I do not.

