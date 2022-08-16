Sean Duffy exposes how Biden hides from the press following Trump raid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Duffy gave his take on President Biden supposedly hiding from the press following the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

SEAN DUFFY: Joe Biden is making his way out of D.C. right now. The president spent a few hours in Washington today after a week on an exclusive South Carolina island. Biden stopped by the White House to sign a tax and spending bill and is now on his way to another vacation in Delaware.

It's odd behavior for a president, especially one who just spent two weeks in quarantine. How much rest and relaxation does this guy need? Maybe these vacations aren't really about catching rays and hanging out with Hunter. This is how Biden hides from the press. It's much easier to dodge questions on a beach than on the South Lawn, especially when you're on a bicycle.

And there's no better time to run from reporters than after your DOJ raided the house of your political opponent. The White House's stance on the raid has been clear: No comment.

