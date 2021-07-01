Alexi McCammond rejoins Axios after being forced out at Teen Vogue

Journalist Alexi McCammond is rejoining Axios after she was forced to withdraw from an editor-in-chief position she accepted at Teen Vogue.

Axios announced on Thursday in a press release that McCammond is returning as a political reporter and will be covering the progressive movement as well as the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. She was previously hired by the outlet in 2017.

"Alexi McCammond is an accomplished journalist and professional. We’re excited and proud that she is returning to Axios," Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei said in the press release.

TEEN VOGUE ANNOUNCES NEW EDITOR-IN-CHIEF AFTER ALEXI MCCAMMOND WAS FORCED OUT OVER OLD TWEETS

McCammond was set to join Teen Vogue earlier this year but faced major resistance after staffers publicly expressed condemnation of offensive tweets she had made as a teenager over a decade ago.

"I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities," McCammond said in a statement back in March. "As a young woman of color, that's part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in its next chapter.

"My past tweets have overshadowed the work I've done to highlight the people and issues that I care about -- issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world -- and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways."

The 27-year-old Black journalist previously addressed the 2011 remarks, which included hoping she didn't wake up with "Asian" eyes and using the term "homo," back in 2019.

Despite her previous apology, Teen Vogue staffers still took to social media to express outrage over the incoming editor-in-chief.

However, one of the staffers who expressed solidarity in the anti-McCammond movement was revealed to have a years-old history of making racist tweets as well.

Teen Vogue senior social media manager Christine Davitt sent tweets back in 2009 repeatedly identifying a friend as a "ni--a," and in 2010 used the word "ni--a" in a joke tweet. The friend appears to be White. Davitt wrote in other tweets that she is of mixed Irish and Filipino descent.

In May, Teen Vogue's parent company Condé Nast tapped Versha Sharma, the managing editor of the far-left website NowThis to head the magazine's newsroom.