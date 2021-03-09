Former VP Pence narrates 'The Age of Rush', a look at the man behind the golden microphone

How did Rush Limbaugh, a shy college dropout, become the most powerful radio talk show host of all time? A new FOX Nation special, "The Age of Rush" examines the late conservative icon's life and legacy.

Narrated by former Vice President Mike Pence, the four-part series will be available to stream on FOX Nation beginning March 10.

Pence, a former radio talk show host in Indiana who once memorably described himself as "Rush Limbaugh on Decaf", has previously described Limbaugh as the "greatest champion" of conservative lawmakers.

Limbaugh, who passed away Feb. 17 at the age of 70 due to complications from lung cancer, was a fixture of the American media and political discourse for more than 30 years as host of "The Rush Limbaugh Show", which began national syndication in 1988. As he told one interviewer, Limbaugh "wanted to find out if I could be the reason people listen to radio."

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich described Limbaugh's program as the "kind of magic that was unifying in educating the right in a way we've never seen before."

Gingrich has repeatedly credited Limbaugh's persistence and connection with his audience with helping the GOP win the House of Representatives in the 1994 midterm elections, the first time in 42 years Republicans controlled the lower house of Congress.

"I dont care what party is in power, Rush mattered," said "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade during the Fox Nation special.

Limbaugh's show led to a return to prominence for AM radio, which had been left for dead in the late 1980s. He was also credited with paving the way for popular hosts like FOX's Sean Hannity and Mark Levin, as well as Glenn Beck, Mike Gallagher, Hugh Hewitt, Dennis Prager and dozens more.

