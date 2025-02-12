AG Pam Bondi vows to ‘fight back’ against judges blocking Trump’s anti-corruption agenda

Attorney General Pam Bondi is pledging her full support for President Donald Trump’s efforts to combat government corruption, vowing to challenge what she describes as activist judges obstructing his administration’s agenda.

Speaking Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom," Bondi criticized federal judges who have blocked Trump’s executive orders targeting government spending, particularly through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

"We have so many unelected judges who are trying to control government spending. And there is a clear separation of powers," Bondi said. "What they're doing to him [Elon Musk], to our country is outrageous. You know, people work their whole lives and pay taxes, yet they find out that they've been giving $2 million to Guatemala for sex changes. It's outrageous. And it's going to stop."

President Trump’s executive actions, aimed at freezing billions in loans, grants, and financial assistance, have faced legal setbacks in courts across the country. Judges have also challenged federal buyouts offered to government employees. Trump claims these rulings are deliberate attempts to prevent his administration from addressing corruption within the government.

"We want to weed out the corruption. And it seems hard to believe that a judge could say, we don't want you to do that," Trump told reporters during a news briefing in the Oval Office. "So maybe we have to look at the judges, because that's very serious."

Bondi clarified that the administration wouldn’t target judges personally but would appeal their decisions through the legal system.

"These judges are lifetime appointments, but what we can do is appeal them," she said, emphasizing the administration’s willingness to take cases to the Supreme Court if necessary. "We have outrageous, overzealous, unconstitutional judges trying to control federal spending."

One of the key issues Bondi highlighted is the administration’s attempt to halt funding for migrant housing, specifically targeting hotels like the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.

"The Roosevelt Hotel … is the most prominent example … trying to force us to release tax dollars. That one unelected district judge is trying to do that to our entire country," Bondi said. "But we will appeal it, and that is our remedy."

Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency, weighed in on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59 million LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants."

"That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!"

The Trump administration has sought to block Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds from being used to house migrants in New York City. However, judges have paused these efforts, including a memo from the administration seeking to halt trillions in federal grants and loans. A federal judge issued a restraining order forbidding the White House from stopping federal dollars from going to the states and other organizations that receive government help.

Bondi also pointed to internal opposition within the government, specifically regarding immigration enforcement. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, raised alarms over leaks about ICE raids in Colorado and California.

"We think it’s coming from inside," Homan said Monday on "Hannity." "We know the first leak in Aurora is under investigation, and we think we’ve identified that person."

The leaks reportedly allowed members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to evade capture last week, with federal agents encountering mostly empty apartments and buildings. Despite this, approximately 30 people were taken into custody.

"It's dangerous enough making these arrest. Yet when you leak it and give criminals a heads up that they are coming, it could jeopardize lives," Bondi said. "That is illegal. And we will not tolerate it in the FBI, in any department within the United States government."