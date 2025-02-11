Tom Homan believes ICE raid leaks are 'coming from inside' as Aurora leaker closer to being identified

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan says he is closing in on the individual believed to be responsible for leaking details of a major ICE operation in and around Aurora, Colorado, that tipped off violent gang members and derailed planned arrests.

"We think it’s coming from inside. And we know the first leak in Aurora is under current investigation. We think we’ve identified that person," Homan said on "Hannity," Monday.

The leaked information reportedly allowed members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TDA) to evade capture last week as federal agents were met with mostly empty apartments and buildings. In the end, about 30 people were taken into custody.

Homan has been vocal about the dangers of leaks, emphasizing both operational setbacks and risks to law enforcement officers.

"It’s just not giving the bad guys a heads-up so they can escape apprehension," he said. "You’re putting officers' lives at risk. It’s only a matter of time before we walk into a place where there’s going to be a bad guy [who] doesn’t care. He’s going to be sitting in wait to ambush an officer. This is not a game."

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times reported that another ICE memo detailing an upcoming raid in Los Angeles was leaked. The document outlined plans to target individuals without legal status and those with pending removal orders.

In response to the latest leak, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem took to social media, accusing the FBI of corruption.

"The FBI is so corrupt," Noem wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We will work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law."

Homan confirmed Monday that "some of the information we’re receiving tends to lead toward the FBI" and promised consequences for whoever is found responsible.

"I talked to the deputy attorney general all this weekend. They've opened up a criminal investigation, and they have promised that not only this person lose their job and lose their pension, they will go to jail."

Attorney General Pam Bondi echoed Homan’s concerns in a separate interview on "Fox Report" Sunday.

"If anyone leaks anything, people don’t understand that it jeopardizes the lives of our great men and women in law enforcement," Bondi said. "If you leaked it, we will find out who you are, and we will come after you."

Since taking office, the Trump administration has ramped up efforts to deport criminal migrants and has expanded partnerships with federal agencies. Fox News Digital confirmed that the administration has enlisted the Federal Bureau of Prisons to house detainees and has begun flying some to Guantánamo Bay, with plans to accommodate up to 30,000 individuals.

Despite the setbacks, Homan insists the leaks will not derail ICE’s mission.

"I’m going to double the manpower in those sanctuary cities," he said. "If we can’t get them in their homes, we’ll get them at their place of employment."

"Sanctuary cities [are] a sanctuary for criminals, bottom line. So, we're going to do everything we can to find them. Regardless of what it takes, we got a strong president in the White House; he's giving us all the authority we need. We're coming."