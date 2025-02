The Department of Homeland Security told Fox News that "four employees are being fired today for circumventing leadership and unilaterally making the egregious payment for hotels for migrants in New York City."

The firings come after Elon Musk wrote on X Monday that "The DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants."

"Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order," Musk added. "That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!"

"A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds," he added.

During former President Biden's term, FEMA faced backlash after it was reported that while they lacked the necessary funds needed to help Hurricane Helene victims, they were dishing out money that ended up being used to aid illegal immigrants.

Speaker Mike Johnson clarified that emergency relief funding is separate from FEMA funds allocated to immigration, but said that the agency should not have any part in funding the border crisis.

FEMA partners with Customs and Border Control (CBP) and administers money to the Shelter and Services Program (SSP), a government-funded program that provides assistance and housing for illegal immigrants released into the U.S.

A New York City Hall spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that the city had received funds "through the past week" that were allocated by the Biden administration for the purpose of housing and supporting illegal immigrants.

Of the $59.3 million, $19 million was for direct hotel costs, while the balance funded other services such as food and security. According to NY City Hall, the funds were not part of a disaster relief grant.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the firings were 'long overdue."

"These funds have been misappropriated going back to the Biden administration and New York City – a sanctuary city – has been wasting billions of dollars of taxpayer money to provide free housing, clothing, food, education and healthcare to illegal immigrants, including criminal aliens that are here illegally," he added.

"And so I applaud DHS for taking action to stop these payments under President Trump's leadership because we have incentivized cities like New York and states like New York – a sanctuary state – to allow this to continue and it has to stop," Lawler also said.

The Department of Homeland Security previously told Fox News Digital that those who made the payment will be "held accountable."

