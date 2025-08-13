DC’s 100th homicide of year puts popular neighborhood on edge as police hunt for killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hours after President Donald Trump announced an unprecedented move to federalize the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a man was shot and killed Monday evening in a popular Washington, D.C., neighborhood, marking the 100th homicide in the District so far this year.

According to the MPD, officers from the Third District responded at approximately 6:56 p.m. on Aug. 11 to reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of 12th Street NW in Logan Circle.

They found the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Tymark Wells, of Northwest D.C., unconscious, not breathing and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS transported Wells to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The killing marked the 100th homicide in Washington, D.C., this year and the first since the Trump administration took control of the MPD, according to homicide statistics.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

The shooting occurred just blocks from the scenes of two other recent killings: a congressional intern and a former government official, both cited by Trump as examples of violent crime.

In announcing the federal takeover of the city’s police force, Trump said his administration would take "decisive action" to restore safety in the nation’s capital.

The Washington, D.C., City Council called the temporary takeover a "manufactured intrusion on local authority."

"Violent crime in the District is at the lowest rates we’ve seen in 30 years. Federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department is unwarranted because there is no Federal emergency," the council said in a joint statement. "Further, the National Guard has no public safety training or knowledge of local laws. The Guard’s role does not include investigating or solving crimes in the District. Calling out the National Guard is an unnecessary deployment with no real mission."

The MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Monday's shooting. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and the MPD for comment.

Fox News Digital's Greg Norman contributed to this report.