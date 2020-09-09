Ben Watson wants to bring 'humanity' to both sides of abortion debate with new film

Former NFL star Benjamin Watson wants to "challenge and also educate America when it comes to the issue of abortion" with a new film.

The Super Bowl champion is the co-executive producer with his wife Kirsten of "Divided Hearts of America," a pro-life movie set for Sept. 17 on SalemNOW.

"This is about human dignity, it's about sanctity of life, it's about empathy," Watson told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday. "It's about understanding that even though we may disagree on something that is so important and so vital as human life, we need to see the humanity in the other person."

"We need to look at this debate in a different way, then maybe we ever have before," the former New England Patriots tight end explained.

"I think you're going to cry, you're going to be encouraged, you're going to be empowered and convicted. Abortion is an issue that strikes at the heart of America. It strikes at the heart of the tenets of our nation, and it's a very divisive issue," Watson said.

The father of seven and co-chair of the One More Foundation interviewed more than 30 leaders on both sides of the issue, pro-choice and pro-life, including Dr. Alveda King, the niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; HUD Secretary Ben Carson; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; and New York State Sens. Liz Krueger and Gustavo Rivera.

Watson said they look at how America became so divided on the issue of abortion, with conservative and liberal laws in different states, and dive into where the nation is headed if the course doesn't change.