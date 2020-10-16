ABC, CNN avoid explosive Hunter Biden report; other networks give it fewer than five minutes, study finds

Most major TV networks devoted little air time to the explosive New York Post report about Hunter Biden, his overseas business dealings and their potential connection to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, a new study finds.

NewsBusters determined that fewer than 10 minutes out of 92 hours of news programming Wednesday and Thursday were devoted to the Biden controversy, a story which quickly evolved into a Big Tech controversy.

According to the study, ABC and CNN devoted no time at all to the New York Post's report. The Disney-owned network avoided the subject on "Good Morning America" as well as "World News Tonight." ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos also failed to ask Biden about the controversy during Thursday night's town hall with the Democratic nominee.

CNN similarly skipped over the Biden scandal. In additon, the anti-Trump network chose Wednesday not to broadcast live coverage of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, effectively ignoring the two biggest stories of the day.

Both MSNBC and CBS spent less than five minutes each on the New York Post report. Despite being a 24-hour news network, MSNBC's coverage clocked in at just four minutes and 34 seconds, while CBS spent four minutes and 28 seconds on the issue. NBC spent a measly 45 seconds on the controversy.

As Media Research Center deputy research director Geoffrey Dickens noted in his report, the networks that did cover the Post's report "devoted much of their time to knocking it down."

Last month, the TV networks similarly ignored findings from the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees that millions of dollars in “questionable financial transactions” flowed between Hunter Biden, his associates and foreign individuals -- including the wife of a former mayor of Moscow as well as individuals with ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

CNN and all three nightly news programs on ABC, CBS and NBC completely avoided the subject. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was the only host on the entire network to address the Senate report but spent those roughly two minutes of coverage downplaying it.