ABC's George Stephanopoulos avoids explosive Hunter Biden report during Biden town hall

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos failed to ask Joe Biden any questions about the explosive New York Post report about his son Hunter Biden.

The Post rocked the political world on Wednesday with a report that revealed a 2015 email Hunter Biden allegedly received from a member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, who appeared to thank him for "giving an opportunity" to meet his father, then-Vice President Biden. The Democratic nominee has previously said he has "never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

While the Biden campaign previously denied that the former VP had any scheduled meetings with the Burisma adviser at the time, the Democratic nominee received a pass from Stephanopoulos during the 90-minute town hall.

CRITICS PAN NBC TOWN HALL, SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR 'DEBATING' TRUMP, ABC FOR GIVING 'SOFTBALLS' TO BIDEN

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck concluded that the omission is "another example of censorship and collusion."

Meanwhile, NBC was under fire for its own town hall, which critics characterized as a "debate" since moderator Savannah Guthrie spent much of the time intensely grilling President Trump.

The Hunter Biden controversy blew up into a tech giant fiasco after Twitter and Facebook began cracking down on the sharing of the New York Post article.

Twiter went to the extremes, blocking anyone from sharing the article and suspending several accounts who shared it, including the Post, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and Politico reporter Jake Sherman.